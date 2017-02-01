Set sail and solve a murder mystery aboard the SS Escape

The cast of "Death Takes a Death Chair," from left to right, Stormy Gale (Sara Rendon), The Captain (Joe Rendon), Ida Ruth Pinkerton (Linda Griffiths-Gish) and Christie Sunshine (Gina Haynes) take to the mysterious waters aboard a crime-solving Saga Cruise Lines ship leaving out of the port of Cameron Park Country Club Feb. 11. Village Life photo by Shelly Thorene

Mystery and mayhem are on the buffet as passengers of the Saga Cruise flagship SS Escape set forth on a cruise that includes food, entertainment and an intriguing murder to solve.

And you’re invited to join them for this dinner theater event written by local mystery writer and teacher Linda Griffiths-Gish and acted by a zany cast of characters called the Cordelia Smythe Players.

A thinking person’s kind of fun, the murder mystery called “Death Takes a Deck Chair” is a fundraiser for the Sacramento chapter of the Sisters in Crime.

The cruise sets sail on Saturday, Feb. 11 from at 6 p.m. at Cameron Park Country Club. Tickets are $65 and include dinner.

On a repositioning cruise from San Francisco to Honolulu, a murder takes place on the SS Escape which is on a five-day excursion. But the unexpected happens and you — the passengers — are caught up as a crime is committed and you are left to find the perpetrator.

Set in today’s world, a cast of suspicious characters will be on hand to confuse you as well as drop clues about the identity of the real murderer and the motive behind the crime.

For example, there is the saucy Ms. Christie Sunshine, the cruise director. A former actress, at one time she had a TV series called “Silks” which was based on the life of real female jockey, Diane Crump. The series ended after 10 episodes. Christie was also first runner-up in the Miss California pageant, taking over the crown and duties of the reigning Miss California after the winner suffered a rather suspicious accident.

Playing Ms. Sunshine is Gina Haynes, a retired police lieutenant. So don’t be surprised if the mischievous Ms. Sunshine lays a trail of red herrings to take you off track.

Then there is the captain of the ship, Merrill Seyborn. He joined the Merchant Marines at age 18 and upon his retirement he joined Saga Cruise Lines as a second officer. After 10 years in service to Saga, he finally reached the rank of captain and was assigned to the cruise line’s flagship, the SS Escape. Dashing and debonair, he likes to squire the ladies around the dance floor while steering the ship.

Cast as the captain is Joseph Rendon who in real life is a retired senior chief boatswain’s mate and a regular actor in Griffiths-Gish’s murder mysteries.

Another character is Stormy Gale who in real life is Rendon’s wife, Sara. A single lady and financially well off, she has lived aboard the ship for 10 years, seeing the world and enjoying all the people she has met.

Referring to herself as a “perpetual cruiser,” you might wonder just how rich she is and where did she get her money?

Griffiths-Gish, the author of the murder mystery is also in this production playing the role of Ida Ruth Pinkerton.

Pinkerton won the cruise because 10 years ago she was held at gunpoint at a little bank in Iowa and only now has been able to go back to work after lots of therapy. She was given the cruise after being named employee of the year. A senior teller with the bank, she’s very excited because she’s never been outside of Iowa before.

“This is a big step for her to leave Iowa and take the cruise,” said Griffiths-Gish. “She’s also excited to go because she knows Christie Sunshine will be on the boat. She was familiar with Christie’s TV series and was so disappointed when it was cancelled.”

There will also be a “dance whisperer” aboard named Fred Ahstare. A dashing silver-haired devil, don’t be surprised if he shamelessly flirts with you as mister twinkle toes waltzes you around the floor. “We have to watch him sometimes,” said Griffiths-Gish.

Others along for the ride include the ship’s photographer, Enzo, and a famous local author — the real Cindy Sample — along with several stewards. All there to complicate solving the murder.

What happens and why? Well you’ll have to buy a ticket and find out!

Griffiths-Gish, who has written 13 of these murder mysteries, said they tap into people’s natural sleuthing skills. “My mysteries are solvable, but they aren’t easy,” she said. “If you pay attention, question the characters, listen to conversations they are having and overhear arguments. The waiters may or may not know anything. Sometimes there is a red herring. But if you actually work the clues, read the autopsy report and listen to the crime report, you can do it. There will also be a detective who will come and interview the different suspects. If you pay attention to all this, you can solve it.”

Cruise guests are free to work with others or alone in solving the murder. An impromptu and very interactive event, there will be multiple suspects and blind alleys along the way. But don’t let that stop you from having fun and putting your thinking skills to the test. As Griffiths-Gish said, “Usually only a few people will guess the who, what, why and how.”

Could that person be you?

A complete experience, as you board the SS Escape, you will be asked to sign in and assigned a table and cabin. There will be time to mingle and play games before the first seating. Everyone will also receive a copy of the ship’s newspaper called the The Saga Continues. It will give a description of the staff and officers and outline the evening’s activities. Dinner will be a hearty buffet of pasta dishes, chicken, meat balls and other delicious menu items.

The murder mystery cruise is on Feb. 11 and is being held at the scenic Cameron Park Country Club, 3201 Royal Drive, Cameron Park. Boarding time is 6 p.m. with everyone disembarking by 9 p.m.

Tickets are $65 per person and must be purchased in advance. A table of eight is $480.

There will also be raffle prizes.

The last day to make a reservation is Feb. 4 so get your ticket now for an evening of sleuthing, great food and merriment.

Reservations can be made by going to capitolcrimes.org. Follow the link to “Death Takes a Deck Chair” to buy a ticket. For more information call (530) 306-5175.

The fundraiser will benefit the Sacramento chapter of the mystery writer’s organization Sisters in Crime. The group is made up of authors, readers, publishers, agents, booksellers, librarians and fans bound by their affection for the mystery genre and their support of those who write mysteries.

Sample said proceeds from the event will be used to promote education, workshops and writing scholarships for aspiring mystery writers.

All aboard for an evening of laughter and fun. No passports or seasickness pills will be needed.