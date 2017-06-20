Shakespeare and sweet treats at Fairytale Town

Shakespeare’s classic fairy play comes to life at Fairytale Town’s annual ice cream social event: A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Crystal Ice Cream Fantasy from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. The enchanting evening features nonstop entertainment for the whole family, including live music, theater performances, fanciful arts and crafts activities and all the Crystal Creamery ice cream one can eat.

Celtic band Stepping Stone will perform throughout the evening. Stepping Stone plays Irish traditional music as well as tunes and songs from Scotland, Shetland, and the United States. Instrumentation focuses on Linda Keen’s fiery fiddle, Stephen Davis’ guitar playing and multi-instrumentalist James Wilson’s mandolin, tin whistles and bouzouki.

Different flavors of Crystal Creamery ice cream will be available for sampling during the festive celebration. Plus, families can enjoy a live theater performance of “Pyramus and Thisbe,” a classic scene from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” by Shakespeare Lite. Multiple arts and crafts activities will be stationed throughout the park, and vendors will be on hand to offer their traditional and mystical wares in the Enchanted Marketplace. Renaissance or fairy costumes for the entire family are encouraged.

“The Shakespeare-inspired festivities combined with Fairytale Town’s playful storybook park makes A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Crystal Ice Cream Fantasy an evening that the whole family will enjoy,” said Kathy Fleming, executive director of Fairytale Town.

Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for children ages 2-12. Members receive $2 off per ticket on advance tickets. Day-of tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 2-12. No member discount on day-of tickets. Children ages 1 and younger are free. Tickets are available for purchase at fairytaletown.org.

For more information visit fairytaletown.org or call (916) 808-7462.

