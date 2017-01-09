Sierra Wildlife Rescue rehabbing classes begin in January

Sierra Wildlife Rescue

News release

Recovering from the holidays is on the top of many lists right now but Sierra Wildlife Rescue is thinking of the New Year. There are upcoming classes beginning with Introduction to Sierra Wildlife on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 1-3 p.m.

The class will introduce attendees to the numerous species of wild animals found throughout the Sierra and their habitats, behaviors, birth cycles and many other fascinating facts.

This class is not only instructive and entertaining but may spark an interest in caring for one or more of the orphaned or injured animal species Sierra Wildlife has taken in for rehabbing over its 25-year history.

Rehabbing classes for each species begin in February with the class on Skunk Babies on Feb. 4, Opossums on Feb. 11 and Squirrels on Feb. 25, all from 1-3 p.m. Classes on other species will follow throughout the spring.

To learn more about a favorite animal or to rehab any species attendees will be able to attend a class(es) concerning them (only given once a year), followed by hands-on training and mentoring for several months with an experienced rehabber for the species.

All basic supplies for rehabbing are provided by SWR and the majority of others are reimbursable.

All classes are held at SWR’s Wildlife Center, 771 Pleasant Valley Road in Diamond Springs (note the address has changed).

Classes are free to SWR members, a $5 donation is requested from the general public or join SWR as a member at the class.

Parking is limited, so make reservations well in advance by calling Barbara at (530) 621-2650 or e-mailing [email protected] Please cancel if you register and cannot attend since there is always a waiting list.

The class calendar and additional information about SWR are featured on the webpage at sierrawildliferescue.org.

SWR always needs and welcomes the public and especially potential rehabbers to help with the numerous animals needing rescue and care during each spring and summer.

The organization invites the public to learn about the wild neighbors and the joyful, exciting and fulfilling experience that rehabbing orphaned and injured wildlife and returning them to the wild can be.

