Bridge tournament revival in the cards for EDH Library

Life is like a game of cards, said Jawaharlal Nehru.

The hand you are dealt represents determination.

The way you play it is free will.

The El Dorado Hills Friends of the Library took that saying to heart. In 2011 the group shut down its annual bridge tournament fundraiser. Times were tough. It was time to give it a rest.

Six years later the economy is better. And this determined group of volunteers is playing a new hand.

So, bridge lovers, rejoice! On Sunday, April 23, the EDH FOL Bridge Tournament fundraiser returns to the El Dorado Hills Library.

Bridge is one of the world’s most popular card games. Contract bridge, known simply as Bridge, is a trick-taking card game for four players who form two partnerships or “sides.” The partners on each side sit opposite one another. Game play is in two phases: bidding and playing.

Bridging the gap

El Dorado Hills Friends of the Library is a chapter of the El Dorado County Friends of the Library, a nonprofit, charitable organization. The mission of this dedicated group of volunteers is to support the library, its patrons and staff. Members also support a variety of outreach programs and services. They encourage the use of the library. All these enrich the lives of residents.

Fundraisers such as the bridge tournament make programs like the library’s Summer Reading program possible.

“This event provides a rare opportunity for the region’s bridge players to gather and connect,” said coordinator Nancy McMahon. “Since the last time this fundraiser was held in 2011, the local bridge playing community has grown due to new arrivals and new people taking up the game. We are looking forward to providing an opportunity for old friends to meet up with people they may not have seen in years, all while raising funds for the great cause of helping the El Dorado Hills Library.”

The event will raise funds to provide essential financial support to enhance the library, literacy and the local community.

Fun, prizes

The Friends of the Library reached out to the community for support. There will be fun, food and prizes.

Local businesses stepped up to support this event. Light refreshments include donated food from local favorites Nothing Bundt Cakes and Steve’s Pizza.

But wait, there’s more. All players will receive a complimentary opportunity to win exciting door prizes. These include the possibility of winning a $100 gift certificate to Fat’s Asia Bistro, gift certificates to The Purple Place, Asante Spa and more.

And three winning teams will receive cash prizes.

So enjoy the games and chase your dreams. Let’s make some come true for our library.

Tickets are $50 per team; single tickets may be available as well. The registration form is available at the El Dorado Hills Library or online at EDHLibraryFriends.org/bridge.

The El Dorado Hills Friends of the Library Bridge Tournament is Sunday, April 23, from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at the El Dorado Hills Library, 7455 Silva Valley Parkway in El Dorado Hills. For more information visit EDHLibraryFriends.org.

