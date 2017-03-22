Enjoy a girls night out at LUNAFEST

Looking for a good girls night out event?

One that is entertaining, yet thought provoking?

Then look no further than LUNAFEST in Cameron Park on Thursday, April 6.

This 15-year old mini-film festival, hosted by Soroptimist International of Cameron Park and El Dorado Hills, features short films by female filmmakers. The touring film festival promotes awareness of women’s issues and brings women together in their communities. In brief, it’s “by, for and about women.” And it’s all for great causes.

The films

This year’s festival features nine short films. The films range from animation to fictional drama and cover topics such as women’s health, motherhood, body image, aging, cultural diversity and breaking barriers.

“Another Kind of Girl” by filmmaker Khaldiya Jibawi focuses on her experience as a Syrian girl living in the Za’atari Refugee Camp in Jordan. She meditates on how the experience has opened up new horizons and given her a sense of courage that she lacked in her homeland. She is now 18 years old and this is her first film — compelling, to say the least.

“Family Tale” is by filmmaker Dr. Patricia Beckmann-Wells. This animated film focuses on how the definition of family is viewed through love, loss and determination.

“Free to Laugh” is filmmaker Lara Everly’s documentary that explores the power of comedy after prison.

“Join the Club” is by filmmaker Eva Vives. A writer’s dilemma of whether or not to join a networking club unfolds during one therapy session.

“Niñera” is filmmaker Diane Weipert’s look at the bitter irony many nannies face: raising the children of strangers for a living while their own children are virtually left to raise themselves.

“Nkosi Coiffure” is an international offering by filmmaker Frederike Migom of Belgium. The film focuses on the experiences of a woman who escapes into a hair salon after a fight with her boyfriend.

“Partners” by filmmaker Joey Ally focuses on two professional and life partners who must confront how intertwined their lives have become.

“The Honeys and the Bears” is sure to be memorable. Members of a synchronized swim team for seniors describe the freedom of the water in this film by Veena Rao.

“The Third Dad” is by Scottish filmmaker Theresa Moerman Ib. Ten years after breaking all ties with her father, a daughter sets out to find his grave … and redemption.

Community benefits

The touring film festival works to promote awareness of women’s issues and brings women together in their communities. Best of all, all funds raised benefit the Soroptimist’s mission to provide financial aid for education of women who are solely responsible for themselves and their families and the Breast Cancer Fund.

The 2017 LUNAFEST is April 6 at the Cameron Park CSD, located at 2502 Country Club Drive in Cameron Park. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $8 for students. Beverages and small plates will be for sale. Get your tickets at the El Dorado Hills Chamber of Commerce in Town Center, Cameron Park Health Foods on Coach Lane or online at tinyurl.com/CPLunafest.

