Straw bale gardening is a creative, fun activity

Art is defined as “the expression or application of human creative skill and imagination.”

My guess is that gardening is one of the most ancient arts out there. About the same time the first hunter/cave painter spread ocher on a rock, some gatherer took notice of the connection between seed and soil.

The ancient gardens were practical. Food first, but as each season passed into the next, our ancestors took note of what worked …and what didn’t. The ancient gardeners applied their imaginations and developed seed-saving technologies, irrigation systems, and tools to make their work more effective and easier.

Today’s gardens and farms bear little resemblance to their ancient ancestors. Yet each one carries that historical DNA of creativity, skill and imagination.

Straw bale gardening

Three years ago, while surfing the internet, I stumbled upon a new way to grow veggies. I wanted to have a backyard vegetable garden but was concerned about using too much water during the drought. Raised beds looked like a good idea, given my rocky soil.

Imagine my surprise when I saw Facebook photos of vegetable gardens in the Midwest — planted in straw bales. And these plants were thriving. Using little water. And — glory be — no weeding. Or bending.

Could this work in California? I had to find out.

Read up

I bought several books on the topic. The one I recommend is by Joel Karsten, “Straw Bale Gardening Complete.” You can find it in local bookstores and online.

It looked like I could make this work. And, what did I have to lose? Only my sanity.

Wisely I enlisted some “man muscle” to help. Even though my husband and our best friend thought I was completely nuts, they went along with my crazy plan.

Little did they know the madness would become contagious.

Baby steps

The three of us cleared out a section of the yard that was unused. I drove up to Lee’s Feed in Shingle Springs and picked up a dozen straw bales. Straw, I learned, is the proper medium for this type of garden. (This year I had Lee’s deliver. Check for availability and schedule. Your vehicle will thank you).

I also purchased some “one-time only” items: T-bar fence poles and some heavy gauge field wire.

We lined the bales up in rows to follow the sun from north to south. The guys pounded in the T-bars to anchor each row. We then strung the wire above the bales at 10-inch intervals.

Conditioning for compost

Then, the most crucial part of the process: conditioning. Young plants cannot survive in straw that isn’t composted. The straw will leech nutrients away from them. But straw that is already in the composting process actually feeds plants.

Following Karsten’s recipe, I added a high nitrogen lawn fertilizer to each bale over nine days. We used warm water to dissolve the granules into each bale. On the tenth day we added a balanced 16-16-16 fertilizer to bring up the levels of phosphorus and potassium. By the weekend (day 14) the bales were toasty inside and ready for planting.

My husband put a soaker hose system atop each bale row. An outdoor timer watered each row for five minutes in the early morning. That was all. The straw absorbed and retained the precious moisture for each plant.

Abundant produce

That first year we put in tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, zucchini, summer squash, lettuces and chard. Everything took off, except the potatoes, which went in too late in the season.

I must confess I never ate the lettuces. They were too pretty and perfect to eat. I enjoyed just looking at them.

At the end of the season my veggie plants were finished. Except for the chard, which refused to give up. The straw bales reduced in size.

Repeat experiments

Each year since I’ve recycled what remained of the old bales into other areas of my garden. Composted straw bale makes a good soil amendment and mulch.

Any gardener will tell you: Each season is a new experience. You’ve got to roll with what Mother Nature gives you. Last year more rain was a factor in when we got our bales up. Same thing this year.

March and April are great months to try your hand at straw bale gardening. I start mine in February and use frost covers over the trellis wires.

Trying new things

Like those ancient gardeners of yore, I take note of what works — and what could work better.

This year I’m following Karsten’s method for planting seeds on top of the bales. We put a layer of sterile potting soil on top of two rows. Then we carefully planted according to the seed package directions.

If this works the savings will be remarkable. One packet of seeds can plant a whole row for the cost of a single plant at a nursery.

We also added a spring system to the field wire trellises. This will allow us to take the wires down quickly when replacing bales next year. And get them back up in mere minutes.

Fun with friends

Far beyond the ability to bestow surplus zucchini upon others, the most amazing thing I’ve discovered is the curiosity of others about straw bale gardening. I never thought of this activity as a topic for conversation at a dinner party. All three of us have a blast sharing our experiences from each year.

Sure, it’s weird. It’s creative. And straw bale gardening really works.

Best of all, the time spent in the garden is a huge antidote for the online ills of today. It’s possibly the most positive thing I’ve ever gotten from Facebook.

You can learn more about straw bale gardening by visiting the Straw Bale Gardening page on Facebook or by visiting strawbalegardens.com.

