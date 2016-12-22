Stop dreaming, Sacramento is guaranteed a ‘White Christmas’

Matt Hessburg

California Musical Theater

“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” the stage adaptation of the beloved classic film, is playing at the Community Center Theater, 1301 L St. in Sacramento, this holiday season, through Jan. 1.

This brand-new production of “White Christmas” tells the story of two showbiz buddies putting on a show in a picturesque Vermont inn and finding their perfect mates in the bargain.

Full of dancing, romance, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written, including “Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep,” “Happy Holiday,” “Sisters,” “Blue Skies” and the unforgettable title song “White Christmas” promises to be a merry and bright experience for the entire family.

“White Christmas” features music and lyrics by Irving Berlin with book by David Ives and Paul Blake and is based upon the Paramount Pictures film written for the screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama and Melvin Frank.

The show will star Sean Montgomery as Bob Wallace, Jeremy Benton as Phil Davis, Kerry Conte as Betty Haynes and Kelly Sheehan as Judy Haynes.

Also featured are Lorna Luft as Martha Watson, Conrad John Schuck as General Waverly, Dave Schoonover as Ralph Sheldrake, Aaron Galligan-Stierle as Mike Nulty, Frank Ridley as Ezekiel Foster and Clancy and Samantha Penny as Susan Waverly.

Rounding out the cast are Kelly Black, Elish Conlon, Kristen Smith Davis, Laurie DiFilippo, Sarah Fagan, Matthew Kilgore, Danny McHugh, Chris McNiff, Kara Mikula, Bryan Charles Moore, Kristyn Pope, Jake Primmerman, Sean Quinn, Chelsea Williams, Jessica Wockenfuss and John T. Wolfe.

The creative team for the National Tour includes direction and choreography by Randy Skinner, set design by Anna Louizos, set adaptation by Kenneth Foy, costumes by Carrie Robbins, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by Keith Caggiano, orchestrations by Larry Blank, vocal and additional arrangements by Bruce Pomahac; music direction by Michael Horsley; casting by Binder Casting/Jay Binder, CSA and directed by Walter Bobbie.

“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” is produced by Work Light Productions.

Evening performances at 8 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 31. Matinées are Thursday, Dec. 29, Saturday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, Jan. 1 at 2 p.m. For more information call (916) 557-1999 or visit BroadwaySacramento.com.

Tickets are available at the Wells Fargo Pavilion box office at 1419 H St. in Sacramento, by calling (916) 557-1999, the Convention Center box office at 1301 L St. in Sacramento, by calling (916) 808-5181, or online at Tickets.com.

