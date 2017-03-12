Sutter’s Fort event highlights frontier women

SACRAMENTO — Continuing a popular series of interactive and fun Hands on History activities, Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park will present a special Hands on History: Hard Working Women on the Frontier event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

Fort visitors will be delighted to see the recently completed restoration of the historic walls, gates and blacksmith shop plus have the opportunity to step back in time to the 1840s to experience what life was like for pioneer women in California’s early history.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to hear from special guest Cheryl Stapp, historian and author of “The Stagecoach in Northern California.” During presentations at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., Stapp will preview her new book about Mary Sinclair, one of the first and most mysterious women in the Sacramento Valley and Sutter’s closest neighbor. Stapp will also be available to sign copies of her books.

Fort visitors will realize that emigrant women did not live lives of leisure and were vital economic partners in families. Many pioneer women set up their own businesses selling eggs, milk or baked goods to neighbors and travelers. Fort guests will enjoy Dutch oven cooking demonstrations that include the sampling of bread from a recipe that dates back to the 1840s, smoked jerky and more. Guests will also be able to see projects underway in the blacksmith and carpenter shops and, of course, popular demonstrations of black powder weaponry in action will take place including the crowd-favorite firing of Sutter’s cannon at 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m.

Admission to Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park costs $7 per adult (18 and older), $5 per youth (ages 6 to 17) and is free for children 5 and younger. For more information, call (916) 445-4422 or visit suttersfort.org.

