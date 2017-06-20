Tahoe Summer Camps offer fun in a gorgeous setting

Forget about boring, one-size-fits all summer camps for children. Tahoe Summer Camps offer unique, adventure-filled summer camp experiences in the most remarkable alpine lake setting in North America — Lake Tahoe. With professional artisans, educators, makers and athletes as guides, campers become adventurers, blacksmiths, sailors, engineers and more.

Tahoe Summer Camps is proud to offer wide a range of camps to satisfy any child’s adventurous spirit. Broken down into art camps, high-tech camps, wilderness camps and lacrosse camps, below are a few of the options available to children:

Art & Adventure Camp: Daily adventures in the Tahoe Basin forests, lakes and mountains will inspire artistic creativity and light a fire for exploration. Campers will have the opportunity to work with professional craftsmen, musicians and artists. On foot campers will create Andrew Goldsworthy inspired works in natural settings. And in the studio, young artists will explore clay, charcoal and other art forms all week long.

Robotics Adventure: This summer camp inspires students to become the problem-solving heroes of tomorrow. Campers will learn the fundamentals of robot design and programming. The program will be differentiated to engage learners of all levels, from those building their first robot to students who have already mastered the fundamentals and are looking for a design challenge. Campers will also head outside to work in teams and complete physical challenges.

Youth Backpacking Adventure: On this backpacking adventure, campers will explore Tahoe’s vast natural ecosystem, its history and how to orienteer using map, compass and landmarks. At base camp, campers will help cook meals, set up and break down camp, clean up and much more. This backcountry experience will hone each camper’s strength, confidence and perseverance.

Parents can register their children for their summer adventure at tahoesummercamps.com.

