Take a walk on the art side

Oak Meadow first-graders Grady Gaal, left, and Nolan Molloy paint clay animals for the school’s annual Art Walk on Feb. 16. Every student in the school will have a piece of art on display at the event. Village Life photos by Julie Samrick

Oak Meadow Elementary will host its eighth annual Art Walk on Feb. 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m in the school’s multi-purpose room. The public is welcome to attend the free event. Every student in the school, from transitional kindergarten to fifth grade, will have a three-dimensional piece of artwork on display. While it promises to be a night of inspiration the Art Walk is also the school’s only fundraiser to support its popular Meet the Masters art program.

Led entirely by 80 parent volunteers, each classroom concentrates on several famous artists per year as part of the adopted Meet the Masters curriculum with the February event being a showcase of what’s learned. This year the school is back to Track A (of five tracks, A-E), studying artists including Picasso, Van Gogh, Homer, Cassatt and Hokusai. Students will have learned about the lives of upward of 30 artists by the time they leave elementary school.

Each month parent docents go into 30 classrooms campus-wide and teach that month’s artist. Docents study the artist’s life history as well as cultural influences that helped shape that particular artist’s work. They also learn how to make an art project that is inspired by the master artist’s technique, style and composition.

In addition to the artists in the regular curriculum, children learned about other artists including Sacramento native Wayne Thiebaud, who grew to global fame with his food paintings, American modernist painter Georgia O’Keeffe and 13th century Chinese painter Chen Rong.

Project mediums used this year include paint, construction paper, clay, vellum paper, charcoal, oil pastels and tempera ink.

As they prepared their creations, second-graders Haylie Chilcoat and Olivia Serfass had different viewpoints on what their favorite part of making a tissue paper and water color vase was. Haylie said the hardest part was putting the tissue on. “It kept on falling off,” she said. She most enjoyed painting it. Olivia liked putting the tissue paper on, but she found it challenging to paint it, particularly her own face and eyes on the vase, in what is supposed to be a self-portrait. Olivia brightened when she pointed out that she chose to paint it with her favorite colors, showing a large section of pink on her vase.

Parent and art docent Julie Granger said all of the second-graders in Tammy Baker’s class rose to the occasion. “I was surprised at how the kids could do the papier mache part,” she said. “They were amazing.”

Olivia’s mom and docent Deanna Serfass added that they chose the vase project because it was different. “It’s something the parents will appreciate too,” she said. “The vase would make a good Mother’s Day gift.”

One first-grade class made textured leaf plates and another made clay animal pinch pots.

Fifth-grade teacher Russ Mote’s class made clay dragons inspired by Chen Rong’s 13th Century painting “Nine Dragons,” which hangs in Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts. Students sculpted, fired, painted and glazed their creations and are ready to showcase them to the public next week.

The free event is growing each year. This year the food truck All Star Que, which claims to have the freshest barbecue in El Dorado County, will be there from 5 to 8 p.m. And be sure to stick around for the raffle when many art supplies including paint sets and paint-by-numbers will be given to lucky winners to take home.

