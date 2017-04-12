While the 14th annual El Dorado Hills Art, Beer & Wine Festival presented by Sunworks Solar is free entry, tasting the local craft beer and award-winning wine require that you are 21 years or older with an official tasting kit.

Tasting kits are $20 online through April 22 and the $30 regular price begins April 23 and at the event. Price is for either beer or wine tasting, or both, on either Saturday, May 13, or Sunday, May 14, over Mother’s Day Weekend. The price is per person, per day and the kit includes the official tasting glass and over 21 wristband. Tasting is unlimited between the pouring hours of noon and 4:30 p.m. each day and the event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Be sure to stroll down Town Center Boulevard and check out all the fantastic artwork for sale while sipping on wine and beer. Our nearly 80 artists will offer unique gift options for Mother’s Day gifts — and for yourself.

Participating wineries include Cielo Estate Winery, Van der Vijver Estate Winery, BellaGrace Vineyards, Mellowood Vineyard, Mount Aukum, Nello Olivo Wines, Lava Cap Winery, Miraflores Winery, Bumgarner Winery, Binz Wines, C.G. Di Arie Vineyard & Winery, Via Romano Vineyards, Sera Fina Cellars, Skinner Vineyards and Winery, Borjon Winery and Helwig Winery.

Participating breweries include Wildcide, Hangar 24 Brewery, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Lagunitas Brewing Company, Old Hangtown Beer Works, Modern Times Beer, Tilt Brewery, Six Rivers, Knee Deep Brewing Co., El Dorado Brewing Company and Drakes Brewing.

Dry Diggings Distillery will also provide samples of their handcrafted spirits.

Don’t miss the high-energy band Retro Metro from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and the popular country music band The James Aaron Band from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Both will perform in Town Center’s Theater Plaza.

For more information and to purchase tasting kits online visit eldoradohillsartfestival.org.