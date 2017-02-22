‘The Fabulous Fable Factory’ brings magic to Sutter Street Theatre

“The Fabulous Fable Factory” is a delightful story of an inquisitive young girl who discovers an old factory operated by Mr. Aesop and a human machine of nine fable makers. After the Fable Making Machine is accidentally turned on, the adventure begins as some of Aesop’s best-known fables come to life including “The Ant and the Grasshopper,” “The Lion and the Mouse,” “The Tortoise and the Hare” and more. The youngster surprises everyone, including herself with a moral-making ability.

This Sutter Street Theatre production is directed by Allen Schmeltz and based on the musical by Joseph Robinette and Thomas Tierney.

“The Fabulous Fable Factory” features the actors playing all the parts including the Fabulous Fable Making Machine.

Performances will continue through March 19 with showtimes on Saturdays and Sundays at 1 p.m.

To purchase tickets visit SutterStreetTheatre.com or call the box office at (916) 353-1001. Sutter Street Theatre is located at 717 Sutter St. in Folsom.

This story falls on page "10"