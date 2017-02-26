The Five Irish Tenors to charm the audience

Following in the footsteps of the great John McCormack, these five exquisitely trained singers — David Martin, Morgan Crowly, Ciarán Kelly, George Hutton and Alan Leech — fuse Irish wit and boisterous charm, with lyricism, dramatic flair and operatic style to bring a unique Irish tenor concert experience to Stage One at Harris Center for the Arts. Together they have amassed more awards and prestigious performances than are easily mentioned: from the London Critics Choice Award to a Grammy; from the Royal Albert Hall to the White House, the Academy Awards and the Olympics.

Their performances in Folsom will feature famously beloved Irish songs and other popular favorites in two distinctive programs.

The Five Irish Tenors will perform “Salute To Ireland” on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and “Voices of Ireland” Wednesday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Featuring both famously beloved Irish song and opera arias in combinations of tenor solos, duets, trios, quartets, quintets and tutti, these distinctive programs include, among others, W.B Yeats’s “Down by the Sally Gardens,” Verdi’s “O Mio Rimorso” from “La Traviata,” Cherubini Bixio’s “Mamma, The Rose of Tralee,” Cesar Frank’s “Paris Angelicus,” Mozart’s “Il Mio Tesoro,” “She Moves Through the Fair,” “Will You Go Lassie Go” and the glorious “Danny Boy.”

This concert project is the first tour ever in North America of Ireland’s most popular ensemble and has been specially recreated from the major cities in Ireland for the United States and Canada.

The Five Irish Tenors are: David Martin, lyric bel canto Irish tenor; Aaron Cawley, Spinto Irish tenor; Ciarán Kelly, Mozart Irish tenor; George Hutton, traditional Irish tenor and Alan Leech, buffo Irish tenor.

Martin is described as possessing “a beautiful Italian bel canto quality in his voice with a fantastic vocal range and performs with incredible stamina, agility and flexibility.” He has performed in the U.K., Europe and in major theaters in Ireland, including the Cork Opera House and the National Concert Hall, performing in such shows as “The Mario Lanza Story” and “The John McCormack Story.”

Cawley won the prestigious bursary award from the John Mc Cormack Society and subsequently was invited as part of the President of Ireland’s delegation on her diplomatic tour to The Hague. He was recently chosen as the Irish representative in the Belvedere Singing competition in Vienna, that resulted in an invitation to the International Opernwerkstatt in Switzerland where he showcased the roles of Don José (“Carmen”) and Manrico (“Il Trovatore”) to critical acclaim.

Kelly is a graduate of the Royal Irish Academy of Music (RIAM), Dublin. He made his opera debut at the RIAM in January 2007 singing “Don Curzio’ in a production of “Le Nozze Di Figaro.” In 2010 Kelly sang as a soloist in the historical performance of Handel’s “Messiah,” a joint performance between St. Patrick’s and Christ Church Cathedrals in Dublin. In 2012 he performed the lead role in Nicolini’s “Le Due Gemelle” in Piacenza, Italy with singers from Italy, Japan, Korea and Armenia.

A graduate of University College Cork, Leech was appointed as tenor to the Irish National Chamber Choir in 2002. With them Leech has toured extensively both nationally and internationally and worked with some of the world’s leading choral conductors such as Paul Hillier, Celso Antunes, Stephen Layton and Stephen Cleobury. Career highlights to date in this role include performing for U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House, David Lang’s “Little Match Girl Passion” and Gerald Barry’s “Long Time” and “Schott and Sons, Mainz.”

Hutton, well known for his performances of rousing Irish traditional melodies, has toured Canada, Belgium and Holland with the renowned choral ensemble Anúna and is scheduled to tour with them on an upcoming tour of Japan. In addition to the Irish vocal repertoire Hutton has performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London as part of the BBC Proms with the BBC Youth Chorus and in Mozart’s Mass at the National Concert Hall in Dublin. His variety of performances exemplifies an emerging style connecting classical and Irish traditional vocal music.

The Harris Center for the Arts is located at 10 College Parkway in Folsom.

Tickets are available online at HarrisCenter.net or from the Harris Center ticket office at (916) 608-6888 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and two hours before show time.