‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ tour to rock Golden 1

Paul O’Neill launched a project in 1996 that over the past 20 years has become a critically-acclaimed, multi-platinum, musical powerhouse — the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The progressive rock group’s record-setting “rock theater” tours sell out venues year after year and have cemented their status as a must attend, multi-generational, holiday tradition.

Now, creator, lyricist and composer O’Neill is proud to announce that in its platinum anniversary year, the group is bringing back the treasured tale, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” to 61 cities across North America including its first ever performance at the brand new Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will take the Golden 1 stage for two shows Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 3:30 and 8 p.m.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is pleased to announce that each concert ticket purchased online will include a digital audio copy of “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.” This is the first time these songs have been released in an audio package and the album features a bonus track titled “Music Box Blues,” a tribute to Daryl Pediford.

Debuting last year to rave reviews and based on a multi-platinum DVD and long running PBS fundraiser, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” follows the journey of a runaway who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on Christmas Eve. While seeking shelter from the cold, the teen is discovered by the theater’s caretaker who uses the ghosts and spirits from the building’s past to turn her life around.

The rock opera features such enduring fan-favorites as “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Christmas Canon,” “Music Box Blues,” “Promises To Keep” and “This Christmas Day.” 2016’s tour will see an all-new, second set containing some of the rock orchestra’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers.

“This show was an experiment, to take something that was conceived for TV and try to express that story live on stage. Integrating segments of the TV show, with a live narrator, and full rock band was something we have never done. It brought back so many memories to see Ossie Davis and everyone else who helped make that TV special into the annual tradition that it has become. The overwhelming response from the fans during the 2015 tour drove the band’s decision to take it back out on the road this year. As always we have new artists, new special effects and lots of surprises in store. We are looking forward to seeing everyone on the road,” said O’Neill.

2015 was another landmark year for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra with a successful tour and release of the chart-topping album, “Letters from the Labyrinth” that spent six weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Rock Chart. 2015’s tour hit 60 cities across North America and played to more than 850,000 people. The run grossed more than $41 million in just 45 days which resulted in it being ranked No. 15 on the Top 200 North American Tours and No. 30 on the Top 100 Worldwide Tours chart by concert industry trade magazine, Pollstar.

As in all previous years, $1 to $2 of every ticket sold benefits select local charities. To date, in excess of $13 million has been distributed to worthy charities all across North America thanks to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

To buy tickets visit golden1.com.

Short URL: http://www.villagelife.com/?p=59994

This story falls on page "2"