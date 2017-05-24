ShareTweet ShareTweet

Hit the road to the California Automobile Museum on Memorial Day for the eighth annual Vettes & Vets and American Muscle Car Show sponsored by Performance Chevrolet.

The popular annual event celebrates America’s love for the automobile while honoring our country’s brave veterans and active duty military. All car owners and enthusiasts are encouraged to enter their vehicles — especially Corvettes, American muscle cars and military vehicles — in the show that takes place in a parking lot behind the museum. At noon the amazing cars on display will be judged in a variety of categories including a best-in-division award for each generation of Corvette.

In addition to the eye-catching automobiles, attendees will be treated to a DJ spinning some classic summer tunes, military color guard and national anthem along with a barbecue lunch available for purchase.

Car show guests are encouraged to visit the California Automobile Museum that has a world-class and ever-changing collection of vintage and classic vehicles on display. Plus, this is a great opportunity to catch the last weekend of the special To the Rescue: Fire Trucks and People that Saved Our Cities exhibit. Lastly, military veterans and active duty military (and their families) will receive free museum admission all day on Memorial Day in recognition of their service.

The California Automobile Museum is located at 2200 Front St., Sacramento. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, May 29. For more information call (916) 442-6802 or visit calautomuseum.org.