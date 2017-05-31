ShareTweet ShareTweet

It’s time to enter your favorite hobby or skill in the El Dorado County Fair. Forms are due soon but projects (referred to as entries) aren’t due until early June for most categories. Check the website for eldoradocountyfair.org dates and times.

This year’s fair, Ribbons and Rides, will be held at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds, 100 Placerville Drive in Placerville, June 15-18. Incorporating the fair theme into your project is an option in almost all categories of fair entries.

“We enjoy seeing the great ideas people have incorporating the fair theme into their project,” said Jody Gray, CEO of the fair. “Ribbons and Rides is going to be great fun.”

One of the special entries this year is the Farm Bureau art project. In celebration of the Farm Bureau’s 100th birthday, children and adults are encouraged to make, remodel or repurpose bureaus depicting an agricultural theme. Folks can get very creative with this project. The winners of this competition will walk away with a first place award of $200. The bureaus are then donated to the Farm Bureau for their silent auction fundraiser during fair.

Computer programming and web design have become popular. Adults and teens can compete in classes such as website construction, computer design, graphic design, video game animation and programming. While it may be difficult to include the fair theme into some of these classes, a website all about ribbons and rides could be both colorful and interesting.

Don’t forget one of the trendier categories, the Ugliest Decorated Cake. Using the imagination can bring endless options to this entry.

Mineral and mining entries are coordinated and supervised by the El Dorado County Mineral and Gem Society. Entries include mineral specimens, lapidary arts and gemstones, belt buckles and jewelry made with gemstones. Mineral and mining is one of the oldest sections of the Fair Entry Guide.

If you were to peek back in time to the 1901 El Dorado County Fair Entry Guide (then known as Premium List), you would see some things such as baking, food preservation and art are still part of the entry exhibits, yet some trades and skills such as Best Exhibit of Firearms, Best 25 Pounds of Hops or Best Clothes Wringer (good riddance) have gone with the times.

Enter to win in one or more youth and adult categories including Flower Arrangements, Cut Flowers, Plants, Baking and Sweets, Photography including Selfies, Snapshots and Mobilography, Fiber and Sewing, Quilts, Wine Label Design, Plein Air Painting, Crafts, Furniture Restoration, Fine Arts, Canning and More. Find entry forms and deadlines at eldoradocountyfair.org and at the fair office, 100 Placerville Drive in Placerville.