Works by master Japanese ceramists arrive at Crocker Art Museum

The Crocker Art Museum brings to Sacramento an exhibition highlighting the technical virtuosity of more than 40 artists, including many of Japan’s greatest living ceramists as part of their latest show, Into the Fold: Contemporary Japanese Ceramics from the Horvitz Collection.

Japan has an exceptionally long and distinguished history of ceramic-making dating back to the Neolithic period, around 10,000 BCE. As techniques have been explored through the ages, and as other nations introduced their own cultural influences, Japan’s ceramists have honed their craft while adhering strictly to standards involving quality and creativity.

Into the Fold features works produced in 20th-and 21st-century Japan, some of which are inspired by traditional themes and methods, while others break new ground as part of the avant-garde. Tensions between form and functionality, traditional and modern, national and international, are often evident across works in the exhibition and individual pieces. Groupings suggest particular elements associated with the medium’s development, including tea vessels, geometric design and sculptural forms.

Some of Japan’s greatest ceramics artists, past and present, are represented, including pioneers Hamada Shoji (1894-1978), one of the founders of the Japanese Folk Art Movement (Mingei) and Kitaoji Rosanjin (1883-1959), an enormously influential artist and restaurateur who created extraordinary tableware for use in his Tokyo restaurant.

Other featured ceramists have been designated by the Japanese government as living national treasures for their contribution to reinventing and perpetuating Japanese ceramic traditions.

“These are not what you would consider ‘typical’ ceramics,” said the Crocker Art Museum’s adjunct curator of Asian art, Amelia Kit-Yiu Chau. “These works open our eyes to what’s possible in working in pottery and porcelain, as we have an opportunity to witness bold techniques and creations.”

Of particular note in this exhibition are works by female ceramists, many of whom have achieved international acclaim. The traditional manner of becoming a ceramic artist in Japan involved apprenticing to a master — a process traditionally not open to women. After World War II, many women instead attended universities in Japan and abroad to learn ceramic arts, resulting in the opening of the field to diverse and important contributions by women.

Ono Hakuko (1915-1996) is known for mastering yuri-kinsai, a difficult decorative technique involving gold foil underglaze.

Katsumata Chieko (born 1950), an artist who pursued her ceramics career while studying in the West, covers her biomorphic vessels in cloth, through which she applies layers of vivid color between repeated firings.

Tokuda Yasokichi IV (born 1961) is a fourth-generation head of a traditional potter’s family. Tokuda produces richly decorated vessels of Kutani porcelain, an historic art form that has flourished in her hands. Tokuda’s works are richly decorated with arrangements and gradations of glaze colors, using a technique unique to her family and passed down by her father, its inventor.

“This exhibition gives us a rare opportunity to appreciate the extraordinary work of many female ceramicists who have, in turn, mentored and inspired a new generation of potters, both female and male,” added Kit-Yiu Chau.

Into the Fold will be on view at the Crocker Art Museum Jan. 22 through May 7. The exhibition was organized by the Samuel P. Harn Museum of Art at the University of Florida with guest Japanese art curator Tomoko Nagakura.

Exhibition extras

Lunch & Learn

Feb. 7: Join an in-depth examination of a single work of art from the Into the Fold exhibition, “Akoda Pumpkin,” by Katsumata Chieko at noon and 1 p.m. Before or after the 30-minute gallery conversation take time to enjoy lunch at the Crocker Café by Supper Club. This event is free for members and free with general admission for nonmembers

Art Class for Adults: Artist Workshop with Yoshio Taylor

Feb. 26: View the exhibition Into the Fold: Contemporary Japanese Ceramics from the Horvitz Collection from the perspective of an artist with first-hand knowledge of Japanese ceramics. Instructor Yoshio Taylor will offer insights into the traditions that have influenced the development of contemporary Japanese ceramics and explain how certain pieces are made. Participants will then head to the studio to work with clay. All levels of experience are welcome. Space is limited, register online at crockerartmusem.org. Class session is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $95 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Art Class for Adults: Clay and Chardonnay

Feb. 26: View the exhibition Into the Fold: Contemporary Japanese Ceramics from the Horvitz Collection and experiment with the versatility of clay. Enjoy learning hand-building techniques while you sculpt an abstract, tabletop sculpture. Space is limited, register online at crockerartmusem.org. Play with the clay from 1 to 3 p.m. Cost is $30 for members and $45 for nonmembers (includes two glasses of wine).

Art Class for Kids

March 11: Kids ages 6 to 8 will view the exhibition Into the Fold: Contemporary Japanese Ceramics from the Horvitz Collection to gather inspiration for sculpting at geometric form using air-dry clay. Space is limited, register online at crockerartmusem.org. This class runs from 10:30 to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers.

Twisted Sacratomato Game Night: JapanAmerica edition

March 30: In celebration of Japanese culture, influence and history, the Crocker’s Twisted Sacratomato Game Night will have a Nipponese twist. Try your hand at Go, the classic black-and-white tile board game, or learn Shogi, Japanese chess; cheer on or partake in a Sudoku battle and enjoy Japanese-themed pub trivia, docent-led tours, board games and coloring books. A cash bar will be available all evening, and everyone can enter to win Japanese swag raffles. Advance online registration is recommended at crockerartmusem.org. The party goes from 6 to 9 p.m. Cost is free for members and $10 for nonmembers.

Faythe Vollrath, harpsichord

April 9: In celebration of Japanese art and culture, harpsichordist Faythe Vollrath has created a program of contemporary compositions by Japanese and Japanese American composers. Advance online registration is recommended at crockerartmusem.org. Prelude tours are are 1 and 2 p.m. with the concert set for 3 p.m.

Cost is $6 for members, $10 for students/youth and $12 for nonmembers.

ArtMix: Sakuramento

April 13: Karaoke, anime, manga and maybe a bonsai or two — things pop off Japanese-style at this adults-only party with live music, drinks, dancing, art and surprises. Dance to global beats with DJ Sam I Jam, get a taste of Japanese artisanal beers and be among the first of your friends to witness the rare Kagamiwari (sake barrel top-breaking) ritual. Advance online registration is recommended at crockerartmusem.org. Catch some of the fun from 5 to 9 p.m. This event is for adults 21 and older with $5 drink specials all night. Cost is free for members and $10 for nonmembers

Curator Walk-Through: Amelia Kit-Yiu Chau on Into the Fold

April 27: To enhance your understanding of works on view in the Into the Fold exhibition, enjoy a rare opportunity to view the exhibition in an intimate tour with Amelia Kit-Yiu Chau, the Crocker’s adjunct curator of Asian art. Space is limited, advance online registration is recommended at crockerartmusem.org. Tour begins at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for members and $15 for nonmembers.

