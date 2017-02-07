Car slams into apartment house in Cameron Park

Cindy Elissague got an unexpected wake-up call Wednesday morning when an allegedly drunk driver slammed into her Cameron Park apartment, plowing through the wall and into a couch where she was sound asleep.

Elissague said she heard tires screeching and the next thing she knew there was a car in her living room. Visibly shaken by the incident, Elissague was not otherwise injured but said she was “pretty sore.”

Capt. Dave Ito with the Cameron Park Fire Department said they received the report of a vehicle collision at 4:30 Wednesday morning and upon arrival on scene discovered a 2015 white Honda Civic lodged in the building at 3394 Cimmarron Court.

California Highway Patrol public information officer Brent McElmurry said the Honda’s driver, Patrick Ryan Beene, 24, of Shingle Springs had been involved in a physical altercation earlier with someone in a nearby home. He apparently left that location at “a high rate of speed and was not able to make the corner of Cimmarron and La Canada,” McElmurry said.

Beene reportedly fled the scene after the wreck but “self-surrendered” to officers a short time later near Winterhaven and Cameron Park drives. McElmurry said initial reports note it was a non-injury accident; however, Beene had a laceration to his forehead; it’s unclear if it was a result of the accident or the earlier altercation. Beene was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and taken to Marshall Hospital for treatment before being transferred to the El Dorado County jail.

McElmurry said he had not seen any additional information such as address, prior charges or arrest records for Beene. The name or names of the other individual(s) involved in the reported altercation were not known at the time of the report, he added.

Staff from the El Dorado County Building Division declared the Cimmarron Court apartment to be uninhabitable as one of the load-bearing walls had been shoved off the foundation. Elissague plans to stay with her daughter, whom she said lives nearby.

Short URL: http://www.villagelife.com/?p=64137

This story falls on page "1"