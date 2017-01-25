Secluded serenity on this Greenstone property
Upon your entry into the Irish Port Lane home you will be met with a distinctive Tuscan feel. Designed and built in 2007 by the current owners this luxury home features Italian architecture and décor with a delightful, open floor plan designed for free-flowing entertaining.
The custom kitchen could be considered the home’s cornerstone. The premium, soft-close and seamless-style cabinets allow for ample storage within convenient reach. An entertainer’s dream, this kitchen is designed for cooking, gathering and great conversations; it features an oversized, built-in refrigerator/freezer, two professional ovens, two microwaves, two dishwashers and a huge walk-in pantry with beautiful finishes all around.
The large slider in the master suite helps bring in a natural and peaceful setting, on cold nights you have the option of warming up with an old-world style, built-in propane fireplace.
The custom master bath has a natural, extra large tile and rock shower with dual shower-heads and a picture window for the best of morning showers. Thoughtfully designed for personal comfort there are dual sinks, dual toilet closets and a large walk-in closet with custom cabinetry.
This custom home has been meticulously designed with high-functioning and convenient features. Electrical has been installed for all types of outside events and use.
The inviting gazebo is found on a brick patio overlooking the property and wildlife and just steps away from the 3-hole putting green. The covered patio with Trex decking has a designated barbecue area, allows for several table set-up options and has its own practical, out-of-the-way storage. Across the way you will find the faux mine entrance to head underground for a cooler getaway spot on hot summer days.
The property that surround this custom home is a one-of-a-kind find. Originally designated as railroad property, the Irish Port home is surrounded by 26 acres of well-maintained land and backs up to BLM property. Purposely designed are rock creeks for drainage and water-efficient landscaping that not only fit the area but also accentuate its natural beauty. Beautiful large boulders and rock walls stand out in this all-natural landscape. Brush has been cleared for fire protection and the property also features a 5,000-gallon water storage system, a new, paved driveway and a custom electric gate to guarantee privacy — plus a 7.2-kilowatt, owned solar system.
An added feature is the detached 40-foot by 60-foot fully insulated shop that has a 400-amp electric service, perfect for any type of craftsman. It features 16-foot roll-up doors, a car hoist, and a large room with a bathroom with a covered 12-foot overhang on the side, in addition there are two full RV hook-ups that includes electric and septic.
