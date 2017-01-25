Secluded serenity on this Greenstone property

This custom Greenstone home is the perfect place for both relaxation and socialization. Courtesy photo

Upon your entry into the Irish Port Lane home you will be met with a distinctive Tuscan feel. Designed and built in 2007 by the current owners this luxury home features Italian architecture and décor with a delightful, open floor plan designed for free-flowing entertaining.

The custom kitchen could be considered the home’s cornerstone. The premium, soft-close and seamless-style cabinets allow for ample storage within convenient reach. An entertainer’s dream, this kitchen is designed for cooking, gathering and great conversations; it features an oversized, built-in refrigerator/freezer, two professional ovens, two microwaves, two dishwashers and a huge walk-in pantry with beautiful finishes all around.

The large slider in the master suite helps bring in a natural and peaceful setting, on cold nights you have the option of warming up with an old-world style, built-in propane fireplace.

The custom master bath has a natural, extra large tile and rock shower with dual shower-heads and a picture window for the best of morning showers. Thoughtfully designed for personal comfort there are dual sinks, dual toilet closets and a large walk-in closet with custom cabinetry.

This custom home has been meticulously designed with high-functioning and convenient features. Electrical has been installed for all types of outside events and use.

The inviting gazebo is found on a brick patio overlooking the property and wildlife and just steps away from the 3-hole putting green. The covered patio with Trex decking has a designated barbecue area, allows for several table set-up options and has its own practical, out-of-the-way storage. Across the way you will find the faux mine entrance to head underground for a cooler getaway spot on hot summer days.

The property that surround this custom home is a one-of-a-kind find. Originally designated as railroad property, the Irish Port home is surrounded by 26 acres of well-maintained land and backs up to BLM property. Purposely designed are rock creeks for drainage and water-efficient landscaping that not only fit the area but also accentuate its natural beauty. Beautiful large boulders and rock walls stand out in this all-natural landscape. Brush has been cleared for fire protection and the property also features a 5,000-gallon water storage system, a new, paved driveway and a custom electric gate to guarantee privacy — plus a 7.2-kilowatt, owned solar system.

An added feature is the detached 40-foot by 60-foot fully insulated shop that has a 400-amp electric service, perfect for any type of craftsman. It features 16-foot roll-up doors, a car hoist, and a large room with a bathroom with a covered 12-foot overhang on the side, in addition there are two full RV hook-ups that includes electric and septic.

