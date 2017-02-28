McClintock Town Hall scheduled
Congressman Tom McClintock will host a town hall meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, at the Oak Ridge High School gymnasium, 1120 Harvard Way in El Dorado Hills.
Posted by Press Release on Feb 28 2017.
