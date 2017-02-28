February 28, 2017 | Posted by

McClintock Town Hall scheduled

Congressman Tom McClintock will host a town hall meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, at the Oak Ridge High School gymnasium, 1120 Harvard Way in El Dorado Hills.

