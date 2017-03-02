Murder case: Suspect’s hearing continued

The minor accused of murdering Shingle Springs resident Dianna Redmon briefly appeared in El Dorado County Juvenile Court on Feb. 27. Proceedings were continued to next month.

A motion to transfer the case to the general criminal courts, meaning the teenager would be tried as an adult, has been filed by the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office. If convicted, the young man could face 50 years or more in prison.

The decision to transfer the case is up to the Juvenile Court judge. Superior Court Judge Dylan Sullivan addressed the families of the victim and minor at the recent hearing.

“I am so sorry for your loss,” she said. “I know this is a tough time and you are always welcome in my courtroom.”

The 17-year-old boy is being held at Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder after El Dorado County sheriff’s officials discovered Redmon’s body at the teen’s home on Neef Lane in Shingle Springs on Jan. 19. The investigation was launched after Ponderosa High School officials reportedly caught the suspect with a gun on campus earlier the same day.

Sheriff’s officials have not released how Redmon, 65, died but have said they think the juvenile acted alone. Redmon is the suspect’s aunt and was caring for the teen at the time she died.

Time was waived to continue the proceedings to 1:30 p.m. on April 10 in Department 8.

