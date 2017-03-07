Committee strict on signs

The Cameron Park Design Review Committee has released draft Sign Standards recommendations.

The proposed Cameron Park Sign Standards are intended to supplement the existing El Dorado County Sign Ordinance for all property and land within the Cameron Park Community Region as defined by the county’s General Plan land use map.

Committee members have said the county regulations, which received a comprehensive update in 2015, don’t go far enough to protect Cameron Park’s image and character. The committee’s proposal would set stricter rules in place than those currently enforced by the county.

The Cameron Park Sign Standards would override some of the county’s regulations regarding size and placement of signage on buildings within the Cameron Park sphere of influence. One point of departure with the county is that monument signs would be required to incorporate landscaping around the base.

The document completely prohibits certain types of signs, including billboards, free-standing pole signs, electronic message centers and “internally illuminated conventional plastic faced box or cabinet signs” along with “attention getting devices” like streamers, spinners, inflatable signs, flashing lights and more.

The proposal also requires illuminated signs to be shut off after 10 p.m. or close of business and states, “All internally illuminated signs … shall avoid the use of stark contrasts (e.g., black on white) and fluorescent colors …”

“We are also explicit that signs should be made of natural, durable materials,” committee chairman Vincent Maloney told Cameron Park Life in an email. “Our objective is to limit the number of internally lit ‘cabinet’ style signs and electronic message centers, including the electronic billboard type you see advertising the Palladio (in Folsom).”

Though the Feb. 13 meeting was well attended, public comment was sparse as most were getting their first look at the 20-page document. Cameron Park Community Services District Board President Scott McNeil was present as a member of the audience.

“I am thankful for such a giving group of volunteers that dedicate their time to this effort,” McNeil said. “I think having the county-created Design Review Committee looking for ways to help Cameron Park remain an attractive and welcoming community is a very important service.”

McNeil is also president of the Shingle Springs/Cameron Park Chamber of Commerce and brought that perspective to the meeting. “Our membership (is) always looking for creative opportunities to increase business,” he said. “The sign ordinance is still in need of fine-tuning. I am hopeful the committee will work more with the business community to see how they can collectively work toward the same positive goal.”

The issue of enforcement was raised several times and remains a thorny problem that still needs to be worked out. Signs already permitted are not going to be targeted for removal, Maloney indicated, and the county already has a process for dealing with illegal signage.

The committee is focused on new permits, he said, explaining, “The county sign ordinance actually leaves a lot of room for signs to be approved administratively, in other words by county Planning without input from the community or the Design Review Committee, which we strenuously object to.”

Interested parties who couldn’t attend the meeting may still request a copy of the proposed rules from DRC Chairman Vincent Maloney at [email protected] The committee urges community members and business owners to review the document and submit feedback by email to the above address.

After another round of revisions based on public input, the Sign Standards will go to the Cameron Park CSD Board of Directors for approval. Then the document must be officially adopted by the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors to become a legally enforceable part of the sign permit process. The current El Dorado County Sign Ordinance can be found at edcgov.us/LongRangePlanning/LandUse/Sign_Ordinance_Update.aspx.

This story falls on page "1"