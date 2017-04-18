News

Volunteers needed to clean up state parks

By From page A1 | April 19, 2017

On Saturday, April 22, 40 state parks across California will be the focus of California State Parks Foundation’s 19th Earth Day Restoration and Cleanup presented by Pacific Gas and Electric Company. More than 4,000 volunteers are needed to help with environmental improvement projects statewide.

California’s state parks receive great benefits from the work completed by volunteers during CSPF’s annual Earth Day Restoration and Cleanup. This year food storage lockers at campgrounds will be installed prior to the busy summer season, fencing and gates will be repaired, native and drought tolerant vegetation will be planted, rain barrels will be installed and trash will be removed to create a more welcoming and sustainable environment for visitors.

Businesses and individuals are needed to actively participate with their communities to help steward and care for California’s 280 state parks.

“Earth Day is definitely one of my favorite days of the year. I am deeply moved to see people from across California working together to restore our treasured parks that are near and dear to us all,” said Susan Smartt, interim executive director of CSPF. “The out-pouring of support during this annual celebration makes a difference everyone can feel great about when they visit their favorite state park.”

PG&E is providing a $200,000 grant to CSPF for the supplies and materials needed to complete 10 Earth Day projects in Northern and Central California. Other sponsors include Target, Oracle, Edison International, Union Bank, Intel, The Nature Conservancy and Microsoft.

“Over the many years that I have been involved with this event, I have been especially impressed with the dedication of my PG&E colleagues and how they involve their children and neighbors. It teaches all of us respect for the parks and outdoors and instills a sense of good stewardship which is critical for the future of these resources,” said Tom Esser, a PG&E employee and volunteer who has participated for 15 years.

Since its inception in 1998, CSPF’s Earth Day Restoration and Cleanup program has resulted in 83,785 participants contributing more than 334,301 volunteer hours’ worth nearly $6.6 million in park maintenance and improvements. Additionally, nearly $5 million has been raised through the Earth Day program to benefit state parks and the millions of Californians who rely on them for recreation, education, and inspiration.

  • Angel Island State Park
  • Asilomar State Beach
  • Auburn State Recreation Area
  • Benicia State Recreation Area
  • California Citrus State Historic Park
  • Candlestick Point State Recreation Area
  • Carlsbad State Beach
  • Carmel River State Beach
  • Castle Rock State Park
  • China Camp State Park
  • Coast Dairies State Park at Panther Beach
  • Crystal Cove State Park
  • Cuyamaca Rancho State Park
  • Doheny State Beach

Participating State Parks

  • Folsom Lake State Recreation Area
  • Grover Hot Springs State Park
  • Half Moon Bay State Beach
  • Henry Coe State Park
  • Huntington State Beach
  • Lake Perris State Recreation Area
  • Lighthouse Field State Beach
  • Malibu Creek State Park
  • McConnell State Recreation Area
  • Millerton Lake State Recreation Area
  • Montaña de Oro State Park
  • Mt. Diablo State Park
  • Natural Bridges State Beach
  • Portola Redwoods State Park
  • Rio de Los Angeles State Park
  • Rio del Mar State Beach
  • San Clemente State Beach
  • San Elijo State Beach
  • San Pasqual Battlefield State Historic Park
  • Seabright State Beach
  • Sinkyone Wilderness State Park
  • Sonoma Coast State Park
  • Sugarloaf Ridge State Park
  • Sunset State Beach Park
  • Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve and Beach
  • Trinidad State Beach
  • Twin Lakes State Beach

