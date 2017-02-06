Academic Decathlon: ORHS dethrones Ponderosa
Oak Ridge High School won the 35th annual El Dorado County Academic Decathlon on Saturday, besting five other teams and dramatically ending Ponderosa High School’s 24-year win streak. Oak Ridge, who hosted the competition, advances to the state finals in Sacramento at the end of March.
Long time Oak Ridge coach Jeff Hassian was ecstatic following the big win.
“I’m overwhelmed with joy,” he said. “This is my 17th team and we’ve finished second year after year. The kids’ ultimate commitment (made the) difference. They committed to one another and had a lot of camaraderie and it paid off. Jenna Breedlove and Brooke Rose, the team captains, were instrumental in pushing us over the top from second into first.”
During the awards ceremony on Saturday, Breedlove delivered her top-scoring speech on optimism to a packed auditorium. Hassian said he recruited Breedlove for Academic Decathlon when she was a freshman as part of a long-term strategy to develop her talents and position the team to beat Ponderosa. Breedlove is now a junior; she’ll return next year to help Oak Ridge defend their newly acquired title.
The Ponderosa team took first place in the Super Quiz and Ponderosa’s Miranda Dodd won the gold medal for Top Individual Score. In the Honors division (GPA 4.0 and up) Dodd and James Yoon of Oak Ridge clashed mightily, alternating first and second place in nearly every subject. In math they tied for first, both posting perfect scores. Though Dodd ultimately prevailed with the highest individual score, it wasn’t enough to overcome Oak Ridge’s deep roster.
El Dorado County Office of Education coordinates the Academic Decathlon competition every year with the help of numerous volunteers and sponsors. The Super Quiz was moderated by Mountain Democrat Publisher Richard Esposito and awards were presented by Sheriff John D’Agostini, District Attorney Vern Pierson, El Dorado County Chief Administrative Officer Don Ashton and El Dorado County Superior Court Judges Dylan Sullivan and Warren Stracener. This year’s event sponsors were El Dorado Savings Bank, Placerville Kiwanis and the Surveyors, Architects, Geologists, Engineers Association.
Oak Ridge High School Team Roster
Coach: Jeff Hassian
Brooke Rose
Heather Hartmann
James Yoon
Jenna Breedlove
Lily Hooper
Nathan Vardas
Will Hildebrandt
Brian Schaefer
Hunter Spackman
Aretha Zhu
Chris Tharratt
Rachel Awabdeh
Hannah Han
Tiffany Zha
Garrett Hassian
Joey Hildebrandt
Serena Hassian
Harleen Bal
Melissa Gomes
Teja Narra
Harrison Ward
Chloe Simon
