APAC shares future projects

At the March 8 Area Planning Advisory Committee meeting, attendees got a heads-up on projects on the horizon.

Mansour’s Town Center West project: Developer Tony Mansour is looking to add homes and mixed use retail to the area located west of Latrobe Road and north of White Rock Road, specifically that 20 to 25 percent of it (or 25 acres) be rezoned residential from its current light-commercial zoning. There are plans to build 10 to 12 homes an acre behind the Blue Shield building. The homes would be two-story, detached. There are also plans to build more commercial buildings next to CVS as well as a 250-room hotel.

Mansour formed El Dorado Hills Investors Ltd. in 1979 to acquire 8,000 acres of what became Serrano, Blackstone, Valley View, most of the freeway-proximate commercial sites north of Highway 50 and Town Center, east and west. The county adopted his specific plan for the area in 1988. Mansour then sold much of the property to focus on Town Center.

At the APAC meeting, District 1 Supervisor John Hidahl offered his thoughts, saying that though the project achieves the General Plan goal of offering moderate housing in the county the developer has not done extensive community outreach. The next step is the public review process. For the most accurate information on the project, view the March 7 Board of Supervisors meeting online at eldorado.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=2&clip_id=932.

JPA Connector: A public workshop will be held March 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Rancho Cordova City Council Chambers located at 2729 Prospect Park Drive in Rancho Cordova to discuss the Capital SouthEast Connector Project, which will encompass areas of Folsom, El Dorado County, Rancho Cordova and Elk Grove. This will be an opportunity to get updated on the project by the JPA Board, on which Hidhal serves.

“Successes and concerns will be discussed,” Hidahl said.

Chick-Fil-A: APAC chairman Tim White said the fast food restaurant coming in next to Walgreen’s on El Dorado Hills Boulevard is “likely.”

Bass Lake Hills project: A 90-home residential development within the Bass Lake Hills Specific Plan was recently approved by the Board of Supervisors. The 38.6 acre development is located north of Highway 50, east of Bass Lake Road and bounded by Sienna Ridge Road to the west in El Dorado Hills. The developer, Norm Brown/NC Brown Development Inc., asked to rezone the property from Residential Estate 10 Acres to Single-Unit Residential-Planned Development and approve the creation of 90 single-family residential lots, four open space lots and two right-of-way lots. Lots will range from 7,204 square feet to 23,975 square feet and four open space lots totaling approximately 11.37 acres.

Hidahl said the project brings other benefits to the area, including a lighted intersection at Bass Lake Road and Highway 50; realignment of Country Club Drive; a 100 car Park & Ride lot on Bass Lake Road; a Class 1 bike lane on one side of Bass Lake Road and an overlay of pavement to repair potholes on Bass Lake Road.

APAC meets the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. inside the El Dorado Hills Communtity Services District’s Norm Rowett pavilion.

