Apply for the Top Achievers scholarship
The El Dorado County Association of Realtors is now accepting applications for its Top Achiever scholarship program.
Scholarships in the amount of $500 or more will be awarded for use toward attendance at any accredited trade school, business school, college or university.
The EDCAR Scholarship Committee will review all applications. Graduating seniors from any local public or private high school are welcome to apply. Access the application via calocalscholarships.org.
Mail applications to:
EDCAR Top Achievers Club, Attn. Scholarship Committee
PO Box 627
Shingle Springs, CA 95682
Applications can also be dropped off at the EDCAR office, 4096 Mother Lode Drive in Shingle Springs.
Applications must be postmarked no later than April 3 to be considered. Selection of scholarship recipients will be made no later than April 28 and awards will be announced on school scholarship nights. Payment of scholarships will be made when enrollment is verified.
