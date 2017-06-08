ShareTweet ShareTweet

El Dorado County sheriff’s officials are searching for a man they say robbed the Bank of America on Park Drive in El Dorado Hills Tuesday afternoon.

At about 4:30 p.m. on June 6 a white male parked a newer white Ford F150 in front of the Golden One Credit Union in Town Center. A white male exited the vehicle wearing a hard hat, sunglasses, full respirator and reflective green vest. The subject entered the bank with a gun and then, for an unknown reason, quickly left the building.

A few minutes later the white F150 parked in front of the Bank of America in the La Borgata shopping center. The same white male exited the vehicle, wearing the same disguise, and entered the bank. The male brandished a firearm and demanded an undisclosed amount of money from the teller. The suspect exited the building and fled in his awaiting vehicle.

If you saw this subject or his vehicle either before or after the robbery or can help identify the suspect call El Dorado County sheriff’s Det. Simon Brown at (530) 642 4717.