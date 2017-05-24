Debris like this large tree trunk, as well as smaller branches, pose a danger to boaters and swimmers at Folsom Lake. Courtesy photo

ShareTweet ShareTweet

Shore debris got scooped right up with the record rainfall that filled Folsom Lake this year. Boaters are being warned to tread carefully to avoid obvious, as well as hidden, hazards.

Folsom Lake State Recreation Area Headquarters has hired a company to clean up the debris, with three tugboats sweeping back and forth for the past two to three weeks, according to Folsom Lake Marina Manager Ken Christensen.

“We have a small net at the marina to clean up too, yet shifts in wind causes the debris to come right back,” Christensen said. “There is floating debris over the entire lake and boaters need to use caution. Remember that what may looks like a small branch floating in the water, may be in fact a mostly submerged tree. If your boat has a stainless steel prop you need to be extra careful. An aluminum prop will bend and break, but with a stainless steel prop the lower unit will break.

“The debris will remain a problem until the lake reaches its highest point, on or around June 1,” Christensen continued. “After then the lake will drop a few feet and (uncollected debris) will return to the shoreline.”

While Christensen said he hadn’t heard of any injuries, he said, “A lot of people are bending props.

“They’ve taken a lot of (debris) off, but there is still a lot to go,” he continued. “There are a lot of big logs on the main body. The marina ramp was closed for three days last week because the debris was so steep. People need to be careful out there. They can’t see how big branches really are.”

A call to Folsom Lake SRA headquarters for comment was not answered.