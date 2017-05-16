Be rattlesnake safe this spring

With warmer weather conditions snakes are through hunkering down, making human encounters more likely. Although most native snakes are harmless, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends steering clear of the venomous rattlesnake — and knowing what to do in the event of a strike.
Rattlesnakes are widespread in California and are found in a variety of habitat throughout the state from coastal to desert. They may also turn up around homes and yards in brushy areas and under wood piles. Generally not aggressive, rattlesnakes will likely retreat if given room or not deliberately provoked or threatened. Most bites occur when a rattlesnake is handled or accidentally touched by someone walking or climbing.
On rare occasions, rattlesnake bites have caused severe injury — even death. Most bites occur between the months of April and October when snakes and humans are most active outdoors, but there are precautions that can and should be taken to lessen the chances of being bitten.
Do’s and don’ts in snake country
Rattlesnakes are not confined to rural areas. They have been found in urban areas, on riverbanks and lakeside parks and at golf courses. The following safety precautions can be taken to reduce the likelihood of an encounter with a rattlesnake.
Keeping snakes out of the yard
The best protection against rattlesnakes in the yard is a “rattlesnake proof” fence. The fence should either be solid or with mesh no larger than one-quarter inch. It should be at least 3 feet high with the bottom buried a few inches in the ground. Slanting your snake fence outward about a 30-degree angle will help. Keep vegetation away from the fence and remove piles of boards or rocks around the home. Encourage and protect natural competitors like gopher snakes, king snakes and racers. King snakes actually kill and eat rattlesnakes.
In the event of a snake bite
Though uncommon, rattlesnake bites do occur so have a plan in place for responding to any situation. Carry a cell phone, hike with a companion who can assist in an emergency and make sure family or friends know where you are going and when you will be checking in.
In the event of a bite:
What you should not do after a rattlesnake bite:
More information about rattlesnakes can be found at wildlife.ca.gov/Data/CWHR/Life-History-and-Range and californiaherps.com/info/rattlesnakeinfo.html.
