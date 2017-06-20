Bingham among select few in Scouts

EDH Eagle Scout Ty Bingham, 18, has earned all 137 merit badges, placing him in an elite group of all Eagle Scouts. Courtesy photo

When there’s a will there’s a way and El Dorado Hills Eagle Scout Ty Bingham, 18, kept his eye on the prize, earning all 137 Boy Scouts of America merit badges, well beyond the 21 needed to earn his Eagle Scout award and placing him in the company of a very select few.

Ty earned his Eagle Scout award in October 2015, with 70 merit badges completed, and since then earned five palm awards and the remaining merit badges last month. Since the Boy Scouts of America was organized in 1910, Ty is one of 333 young men in the United States, or 0.0003 percent of the 104 million Boy Scouts who have been part of the organization, to accomplish this feat.

Ty is the only Boy Scout to complete the accomplishment so far in 2017.

He joined Cub Scouts when he was 8 years old and then Boy Scouts when he was 11. He is in Troop 528 under Scoutmaster Kurt Finlayson.

Ty admits he lost interest in Boy Scouts during middle school until he changed his perspective. “I changed my mindset from thinking of it as a program that forced me to complete numerous requirements to a program that offers wonderful opportunities,” he said.

The 2017 Oak Ridge High School graduate set his goal to complete all of the merit badges two years ago, knowing it must be done by his 18th birthday. Both his father and grandfather were Boy Scouts and had earned 36 and 34 merit badges, respectively, personal records Ty wanted to beat.

Ty called his goal “a laborious journey, especially the latter year and a half of it,” adding, “My anxiety was extraordinarily high and there were many days I didn’t think I could do it … But with the help of others I hung in there and conquered my anxieties and extremely rigorous schedule.”

He worked on three merit badges a week and even met with merit badge counselors daily as his deadline 18th birthday approached.

For a Boy Scout to earn a merit badge, he needs to contact a registered adult merit badge counselor who specializes in that specific topic or field. Scouts often make multiple trips to work with counselors and often travel to complete badge requirements, which take anywhere from several hours to several months each to complete.

Ty said his favorite, and most memorable, merit badge was his 128th, scuba diving. “It allowed me to conquer my fears and overcome anxiety,” he said. “I felt incredibly accomplished as I stepped foot onto the dock with scuba gear in hand.”

“Ty not only worked hard to complete each badge, he also earned money to purchase every merit badge booklet and paid for the numerous expenses required for many of the badges,” his mother, Malinda Bingham, said. “Ty’s caring heart was evident as I watched him donate his merit badge booklets to his scout troop and team up with a friend to create a Boy Scout app to help fellow scouts track their progress.”

His father, Justin Bingham, traveled with Ty to many of his merit badge adventured to fulfill the buddy system requirement. Together they traveled thousands of miles across the greater Sacramento region. “It has brought me great joy to reflect on some of the experiences Ty and I have gotten to share these past few years,” he said.

Ty explained that the thousands of hours he spent on Scouting were completely worth it and he’s learned “many valuable life lessons.” “Taking things one step at a time was absolutely critical,” he said. “When I got things done, my anxiety lessened.”

The second of four children, and the family’s only son, Ty said his family was a huge support throughout the journey. “My family believed in and supported me all the way through and this truly helped pull me to victory,” he said. “They let me know of my limitless potential and helped me grow tremendously by encouraging me to face my fears.”

And those two Boy Scouts whose records Ty sought to break? “My grandpa, Brett Perkins, and father cheered me all the way until the end,” he said.

Ty will study business management at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, this fall and after two semesters at BYU will embark on a two-year LDS mission.

“I realize I didn’t accomplish this phenomenal feat alone and want to personally thank my family, friends, merit badge counselors, Scoutmaster, the LDS Church and its members,” Ty continued. “They have been simply incredible and instrumental in helping me achieve what I did.”

Ty plans to become a merit badge counselor and “assist youth in growing and developing into confident young men,” adding, “I am 100 percent grateful for setting my merit badge goal, devoting thousands of hours to it and sacrificing so much to accomplish it … The benefits of Scouting have gone way beyond the badges.”