Brunch’a Dreams a tasty success

Reese, seated on left, enjoyed the Brunch’a Dreams with her brother Dylan, mom Lisa and friend Vivian, left to right. She’s one of the dream bedroom recipients from Sweet Dreams Foundation. Courtesy photo.

The Hands4Hope – Youth Making a Difference Youth Board hosted its sixth annual benefit event, A Brunch’a Dreams, earlier this month, raising $4,378. Seventy percent of the proceeds will benefit The Sweet Dreams Foundation and the balance of the funds raised will help fund the H4H Leadership Program’s incoming 2017-18 leaders.

The Hands4Hope Youth Board is supporting The Sweet Dreams Foundation in its mission to “improve the quality of life for children who have been diagnosed with a life threatening disease through the creation of their dream bedroom.” The board’s goal is to fund two dream bedrooms for two local children, as well as help hands-on with the room makeover.

“We had a blast at the Brunch’a Dreams. Hands4Hope Youth are incredible — very well organized, beautiful raffle prizes, delicious food, but most important everyone was friendly and inviting, pure hearts wanting to raise money for Reese and Nikki’s Dream Bedrooms,” said Jennifer Donchenko, founder & CEO of Sweet Dreams Foundation.

Among the 180 guests who attended was 7-year-old Reese, who will be the recipient of a new gymnastics-themed dream bedroom funded through money raised at the Brunch’a Dreams event.

Guests enjoyed a French toast bar, live music, raffle baskets featuring donations from local business and a fun, interactive pastry walk.

“After putting countless hours into the event that included hand making the decorations, contacting businesses for sponsorships and people to attend and working out all the details to make sure our event would run smoothly it was so rewarding to see so many people (nearly 200) enjoying our hard work,” said Sarah Connor, H4H Youth board president. “The family of the girl we were benefitting complimented the decor (color scheme and effect of the stories) and overall feel of the brunch which meant a lot to us. We tried so hard to showcase what Sweet Dreams Foundation does.”

Hands4Hope is a non-profit, youth driven outreach and service learning organization based in El Dorado County. The organization’s mission is to empower youth to make a positive difference in the world around them through exploration, action and leadership. Hands4Hope is comprised of youth participants ranging from kindergarten through 12th grade. For more information, visit www.hands4hopeyouth.org or call the Hands4Hope Youth Center at (916) 294-7426.

