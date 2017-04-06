An El Dorado County sheriff's deputy cuffs burglary suspect Michael W. Malcom Wednesday morning on Serrano Parkway. Courtesy photo

El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Sacramento man Wednesday morning after the suspect allegedly broke into 23 vehicles parked at Caliber Collision in El Dorado Hills.

Shortly after 5 a.m. a Caliber Collision employee called deputies after he said he confronted a man behind the Rossmore Lane business’ locked gate where customers’ vehicles are stored.

“The man said he was only looking for recyclables and fled in his light-colored Ford Ranger pickup,” sheriff’s officials state in a Facebook post explaining the incident.

Crime scene investigators arrived on scene and began processing the storage yard for evidence. At the same time, officials said an alert resident called the Sheriff’s Department to report a suspicious person and vehicle that appeared to have run out of gas on Serrano Parkway near Bass Lake Road.

“The suspect, vehicle, associated dog, license plate and suspected stolen property all pointed to the direction this was our guy,” sheriff’s officials wrote. “The original eye-witness topped it off with a positive identification of Michael W. Malcom out of Sacramento. This is yet another great example of the awesome teamwork and cooperation the sheriff’s office enjoys with the citizens we proudly serve.”

Malcom was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary, possession of stolen property and a probation violation. He was taken to the El Dorado County Jail in Placerville where as of Wednesday afternoon he was listed in custody in lieu of $10,000 bail.