Cal Fire chief retires

Amanda Williams

After serving the fire fighting community for 30 years, Cal Fire Unit Chief Mike Kaslin is hanging up his helmet.

“I’m literally out the door at 54,” Kaslin joked.

“I don’t like the word retirement,” he added. “I’d like to come up with another word … just say the next step.”

Kaslin has served everywhere from Monterey to Inglewood in Los Angeles County to San Jose and Ione. He even did a stint at Alpine Meadows on ski patrol and traveled to Switzerland to work at a world-class skiing destination.

Kaslin ended his illustrious career with the Amador-El Dorado Unit of Cal Fire, which worked out just fine as the chief enjoys skiing, fishing, camping and the mountains. For him, he said, there was no better place to be.

Kaslin took the official step on May 8, when his retirement was effective. An interim chief is at the Cal Fire helm until a replacement is found and the list of candidates is vast, with those eligible hailing from throughout the state.

“I think it’s going to be a pretty good contest; the Amador-El Dorado Unit is a pretty sought after unit,” predicted Kaslin. “It’s a beautiful area, very desirable.”

Right after graduating high school, Kaslin became an EMT and started working on board an ambulance in Monterey where he grew up.

In 1984 Kaslin headed to sunny Southern California for paramedic training in Inglewood. He just so happened to be there when Los Angeles hosted the summer Olympics that same year.

“I thought, ‘This is wild (while living in Los Angeles).’

“It was a totally different atmosphere and environment. The weather was different. I really enjoyed the sunshine,” Kaslin said.

“Back then it was a big deal to be a paramedic,” he reflected. “My paramedic number was 11, so you can tell how long ago that was,” Kaslin said. Paramedics are now numbered in the tens of thousands.

In 1991 he saw an ad in a magazine about hiring firefighter-paramedics in El Dorado County — and he jumped at the chance.

“I drove up here, tested and got the job. I transferred my family with two very young children at the time,” said Kaslin.

Kaslin became a state employee with Cal Fire in 1996. At the beginning of 2000 he was promoted to battalion chief at the academy in Ione in Amador County, teaching rescue and structure fire training.

Kaslin worked at the academy for several years and was instrumental in implementing new curriculum, pushing through “several hundreds of students” at a time. That curriculum is still being used today.

“In fact to this day, when I got back onto the base, they will come up to me and say, ‘Hey chief, do you remember me? You taught me in the academy.’ I always ask them if I was nice to them — that’s important,” Kaslin said.

As it turns out, it appears that Kaslin is thought of fondly by his peers.

“Chief Kaslin brought progressive thinking to the Amador-El Dorado Unit and Cal Fire, finding new ways to work with cooperators to benefit the public and firefighters,” said Cal Fire’s personnel information officer, Brice Bennett. “His immense knowledge of different facets of the fire service allows him to navigate challenges to reach the very best possible outcome. His expertise will be missed.”

Kaslin also worked as an assistant chief at the Growlersburg Camp, North Division Operations, from 2010-12.

Growlersburg, a minimum-security prison facility located near Georgetown, allows selected inmates to battle fires alongside professional and volunteer firefighters, allowing them to give back to the community. Growlersburg also offers certification programs and allows the inmates to hone skills such as woodworking and gardening.

“I think it’s a great program. Corrections will give you the specific numbers on the costs, but it’s significantly less to have an inmate in the camp program than behind the wall. I really believe in it,” Kaslin said.

When Kaslin was promoted from deputy chief of operations to unit chief in 2013, he ensured emergency resources, staff and equipment were up to par and available to respond to any firefight. He also implemented the Units Fuels Programs, Fire Prevention Program and Local Government Mutual Aid Plans, among others.

His curriculum vitae cites a long list of fire and service related education, everything from fire commander to CSFM Rapid Intervention Crew to completing basic academy with Peace Officers Standards and Training and being a member of numerous associations and councils. One of them is the El Dorado County Fire Chiefs Association.

Kaslin recalled some of the highlights of his career, focusing on El Dorado County’s King Fire that terrified residents of Pollock Pines along with other area communities as it scorched nearly 100,000 acres. The King Fire burned 97,000 acres and cost $133 million — it was a long and hard fire fight, Kaslin said.

“You’re looking out for the greatest good for the largest amount of people,” he pointed out. “In that environment as an agency administrator, you set objectives you want to achieve. It might sound simple to say, ‘just put the fire out,’ but in reality you have to consider safety, infrastructure and other things.

“The terrain was very steep and rugged and it was dangerous … those were some tough days.”

Kaslin said the word “hero” means a lot to him, possibly stemming from his own young life being saved so many years ago. As an 11-month-old baby, he was choking and would not have made it had it not been for the actions of a quick-thinking hero. He slid into view an old newspaper clipping showing a photo of the man who saved him, standing beside Kaslin and Kaslin’s mom, at a graduation ceremony. “This is the guy that saved my life,” said Kaslin. When asked what’s next, Kaslin said he is going to “take it slow,” adding that he has a list of things to do “as long as my arm.” Kaslin said he plans to enjoy some down-time with family while figuring out his next adventure. “And I feel really great,” said Kaslin. Kaslin has two daughters and one son, a son who is following in his father’s footsteps in a firefighting career. Although he is ready for this new chapter, Kaslin said he will miss his firefighting buddies and the job he has held for three decades. “Oh, yeah, I will definitely miss it.” Any advice for a rookie coming into the game? Kaslin was quick to answer: “Own it, be great, stay honest and keep your integrity. Don’t forget you can’t do it alone and reputation is important.”