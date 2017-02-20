Charter school coming to Valley View

The Buckeye Union School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted to open a Montessori school on the vacant Valley View Elementary School campus in El Dorado Hills.

The decision, made Wednesday evening, was met with mixed emotions. More than 100 people who dislike the idea attended the board meeting, wearing white T-shirts to demonstrate their opposition. Residents who want to see the campus open as a traditional elementary school gathered 700 signatures to share with the trustees and said after the meeting that the fight is not over. Next steps could include legal action and/or a recall of board members.

Other parents previously told Village Life they like the idea of a Montessori school in the neighborhood.

“We are so lucky it’s moving down here,” said El Dorado Hills resident Amanda Erskine.” I know some are against the idea, but I know they will be happy too once they meet the teachers, principal and see how the program works. Though some wanted full traditional, they will realize they are getting the best of both worlds.”

The Montessori school is scheduled to open this August.

BUSD staff has said that exhaustive outreach efforts to register students for Valley View have proven there just aren’t enough children in the Blackstone community, which is now 75 percent built out at 800 homes occupied, to open doors as a traditional kindergarten through fifth-grade school. Earlier this year staff proposed moving the Blue Oak Charter Montessori, which shares a campus with traditional Blue Oak Elementary in Cameron Park, to the Valley View campus and eventually expand the school to serve students through eighth grade.

The Valley View campus, on which construction was completed in 2013, sits on 13.5 acres, has 27 classrooms and can accommodate up to 700 students. Pads for portable classrooms were included and the site also includes a turf athletic field, a hard court area and a 5-acre sports park maintained by the El Dorado Hills Community Services District. The buildings currently serve as the interim BUSD office.

