Child advocacy group receives certification

Child Advocates of El Dorado County recently announced that they have been awarded a new 2017 certification by the National Court Appointed Special Advocate Association. The certification recognizes that Child Advocates of El Dorado County is in full compliance with National CASA’s high standards for quality child advocacy.

“The National CASA quality assurance process is very rigorous, and reflects our commitment to ensure every child served has a powerful volunteer advocate working on their behalf and a strong program supporting their work,” said Tara Perry, chief executive officer of the National CASA Association. “This prestigious certification says that Child Advocates of El Dorado County has demonstrated to us the capacity to provide excellent advocacy to the abused and neglected children within their community.”

Child Advocates of El Dorado County was started in 1992 and has successfully operated in the region since then and has become a vital asset to many children in need.

“We are extremely proud to receive this national certification by the National CASA Association,” said John Adams, executive director of Child Advocates of El Dorado County. “Every day our organization strives to assist children who need support as they move through the legal system. This certification is really a tribute to the unwavering dedication of our entire team, which includes volunteers from throughout El Dorado County.”

Child Advocates continues to ensure the best interests of hundreds of children are well represented in the county court system, and is a critical element in the county judicial process surrounding at risk youth.

“As an El Dorado County judge, I see first-hand the tremendously positive impact that Child Advocates has in representing the best interests of children in need,” said El Dorado County Superior Court Judge Dylan Sullivan. “The work they do has a profoundly positive impact on the lives of hundreds of children every single year, so this honor is certainly well-deserved.”

In 1976, concerned over making decisions about abused and neglected children’s lives without sufficient information, a Seattle judge conceived the idea of using trained community volunteers to speak for the best interests of these children in court, helping to ensure that they will live in a safe and loving environment. So successful was this Seattle program, that soon judges across the country began utilizing citizen advocates. In 1990 the U.S. Congress encouraged the expansion of CASA/GAL with passage of the Victims of Child Abuse Act. Today there are more than 950 National CASA member programs across the country, with more than 70,000 men and women serving as CASA or Guardian ad Litem volunteers.

