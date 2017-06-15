Completed fence brings community together, highlights range

El Dorado Hills Community Services District staff and board members and community volunteers came together to mark the completion of the new split-rail fence along El Dorado Hills Boulevard that began earlier this year. Village Life photo by Julie Samrick

El Dorado Hills Community Services District staff, its board of directors and volunteers who constructed a split-rail fence during the past few months along El Dorado Hills Boulevard gathered last week to celebrate the project’s completion at a ribbon cutting.

In all, 146 volunteers built the fence, including six Eagle Scout candidates (Jacob Bassett, Aldo Ramirez, Brenden Groess, Ethan Nisbet, Tyler Kramer, Jacob Lay), the El Dorado Hills Fire Department, El Dorado Hills Bowmen, employees from Blue Shield of California, the Rotary Club of El Dorado Hills and the Oak Ridge Interact Club.

“This is above and beyond the much needed CSD Parks Staff and the Board of Director sections,” CSD General Manager Kevin Loewen said. “Through this Herculean effort there are approximately 335 posts, 970 horizontal rails and over 10,000 linear feet of split rail wood … CSD staff helped every step of the way, including Becky Vorster (with the CSD’s Compliance & Design Review department), who coordinated all of the volunteers and the ribbon cutting.

“The fence is a great example of how we are striving to build community, with community,” Loewen continued. “The fence has imperfections and nuance, like all of us. But as it came together, we came together … Let’s keep building on that.”

The El Dorado Hills Bowmen want to welcome the community to their range. A 100 percent volunteer-led non-profit organization, the EDH Bowmen run the 40-acre archery range, which includes 28 shooting stations and a practice range. On June 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. they are hosting their first Olympic Day, a free opportunity for the community to come out and experience archery. Food trucks will be on site.

“We’re trying to reinvent the club to get people active,” vice president of the EDH Bowmen James Myers said at the ribbon cutting. “We’re in the process of trying to build a Junior Olympic team. Come out on June 24 and give archery a try. All equipment will be included; just come out.”

7 SHARES Share Tweet