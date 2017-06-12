Connector JPA gets new executive director

Derek Minnema

MATHER — The Capital SouthEast Connector Joint Powers Authority Board of Directors on a unanimous vote has named Derek Minnema the agency’s new executive director. He replaces the retiring Tom Zlotkowski, who had served as executive director since 2008.

Minnema previously led the delivery of dozens of Sacramento region transportation projects valued at more than $100 million, including the Silva Valley Parkway interchange on Highway 50 in El Dorado Hills and the Grant Line Road widening and grade separation in Elk Grove. Minnema also served from 2004 to 2008 as an elected member of the American River Flood Control District board of directors. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from California State University, Sacramento, and is a registered civil engineer in California.

“I’m very pleased and excited to take on this important role and the challenges associated with getting a project of the connector’s magnitude developed in our current funding and policy environment,” said Minnema. “Our success is dependent on our ability to collaborate effectively with our local, state and federal partners, and further strengthening those relationships will be one of my top immediate priorities.”

The Connector JPA includes the counties of El Dorado and Sacramento and the cities of Elk Grove, Folsom and Rancho Cordova.

The 34-mile connector will run from Interstate 5 and State Route 99 south of Elk Grove to Highway 50 just east of El Dorado Hills. The project’s first phase includes construction of four continuous lanes generally along Kammerer Road, Grant Line Road and White Rock Road south of Highway 50, expanded at-grade intersections and a continuous path for pedestrians, bicyclists and equestrians.

Preliminary or final engineering work is under way on approximately 19 miles of the connector alignment, including in Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova, Folsom and El Dorado Hills.

