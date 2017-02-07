Cameron Park Crime Watch: January 2017

The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:

Jan. 1

2:50 a.m. Deputies arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of disorderly conduct on Cameron Park Drive.

10:54 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported in the Plaza Goldorado shopping center.

Jan. 3

8:40 a.m. A firearm was reported lost on Durock Road.

10 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Coach Lane.

3:38 p.m. A firearm was reported lost at a De Sabla Road residence.

4:41 p.m. An Alice Court resident reported that his landlord tired to punch him and poked him in the chest.

8:16 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Verano Way. Victim reported that someone stole her purse and ransacked her vehicle while she was home.

Jan. 4

6:21 p.m. Counterfeit money was reportedly used twice at a Cameron Park Drive convenience store.

Jan. 5

9:29 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Garden Circle.

9:38 p.m. An unknown subject dumped items on the sidewalk on Parkdale Lane.

Jan. 8

2:06 p.m. An attempted residential burglary was reported on Kimberly Road.

10:32 p.m. Two Cimmarron Court residents reported that someone possibly opened their apartment’s front door. Nothing appeared to be missing from the residence.

Jan. 9

11:33 a.m. Deputies arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of making threats on Coach Lane.

12:36 p.m. A burglary was reported on Sudbury Road.

1:31 p.m. Deputies arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance on Coach Lane.

11:24 p.m. Deputies cited a driver for alleged reckless driving on Cameron Park Drive.

Jan. 10

7:13 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Cambridge Road.

6:13 p.m. A Knollwood Drive resident reported seeing a man in her backyard.

Jan. 11

8:47 a.m. A residential burglary was reported on Bilbao Court.

8:04 p.m. Deputies arrested a 32-year-old man after reportedly finding the suspect, who had been convicted of felonies, in possession of a firearm and ammunition on Cameron Park Drive.

Jan. 12

10:15 a.m. Deputies arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of public intoxication on Coach Lane.

Jan. 13

8:33 p.m. Vehicle vandalism was reported on Coach Lane.

Jan 14

1:09 p.m. A residential break-in was reported on Rustic Road. Suspect(s) forced entry into the home but nothing appeared to be taken.

Jan. 15

12:36 p.m. Deputies arrested two men, ages 28 and 39, on suspicion of drug-related offenses on Cameron Park Drive.

10:10 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Alhambra Drive.

10:12 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Cameron Park Drive.

Jan. 16

10:35 p.m. Deputies arrested two men, ages 23 and 49, after finding the suspects on a Bass Lake Road property with a stolen motorcycle and burglary tools.

8:01 p.m. Deputies arrested a man on an outstanding warrant on Montero Road.

Jan. 18

7:56 a.m. Mail theft was reported on Beasley Drive.

9:10 a.m. An unidentified man reportedly used counterfeit money at a Coach Lane business.

Jan. 19

4:31 a.m. An adult woman allegedly stole cigarettes from a Cameron Park Drive gas station.

Jan. 21

11:31 a.m. Deputies arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance on Coach Lane.

Jan. 23

9:40 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on La Crescenta Drive.

10:11 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Kimberly Road.

Jan. 25

12.03 a.m. Deputies arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon on Coach Lane.

10:45 a.m. Theft was reported on Cameo Lane.

11 a.m. Petty theft was reported on El Norte Road.

5:15 p.m. Shoplifting was reported at a Coach Lane business.

Jan. 26

12:33 a.m. Deputies arrested a 34-year-old woman on suspicion of driving on a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance on Coach Lane.

4:14 p.m. Gift cards were reported found along Cambridge Road.

Jan. 27

3:18 a.m. A 48-year-old man reportedly fled from officers on Green Valley Road. He was later apprehended.

10:03 a.m. Mail theft was reported on Country Club Drive.

5:20 p.m. A possible explosion was reported on Turner Circle.

Jan. 28

6:54 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Meadow Lane. Someone threw a rock through a home’s window.

11:11 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Ziana Road.

3 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Toronto Road.

9:50 p.m. Deputies arrested a 14-year-old girl on suspicion of battery.

Jan. 31

2:36 p.m. A vehicle break-in was reported on Coach Lane.

