ShareTweet ShareTweet

The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:

May 1

7:49 a.m. Deputies arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of vehicle theft after finding a vehicle reported stolen on Green Valley Road.

May 2

8:47 a.m. Vehicle vandalism was reported on Coach Lane. Someone spray-painted graffiti on a vehicle.

May 3

8:30 a.m. Deputies arrested a 38-year-old woman on suspicion of tampering with vehicles and possession of burglary tools after confronting her on Cambridge Road.

4 p.m. A battery that allegedly occurred last year was reported on Cimmarron Road.

May 4

12:38 a.m. Deputies arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of public intoxication on Coach Lane.

7 a.m. A piece of water piping was reported stolen from Cimmarron Court property.

11:46 a.m. Burglary was reported on Rodeo Road.

1:55 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Ravenwood Lane.

2 p.m. Shoplifting was reported on Coach Lane.

May 5

4:44 a.m. Deputies cited a 38-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

11:06 a.m. A battery was reported on Knollwood Drive.

May 6

12:38 p.m. A vacant Oakwood Road home was burglarized.

10:50 p.m. A Crazy Horse Road resident reported that someone broke her vehicle’s windshield.

May 7

8:38 a.m. Deputies arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of burglarizing a Woody Creek Court residence.

1:08 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Bridgeport Drive.

May 8

7:34 a.m. Illegal dumping was reported on Cimmarron Road.

3:44 p.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Alhambra Drive.

May 9

7:37 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Mira Loma Drive.

8:08 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Verano Way.

11:50 a.m. Theft was reported on Alhambra Drive.

May 10

2:05 a.m. Deputies arrested an allegedly intoxicated 30-year-old man on Coach Lane.

11:05 p.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Coach Lane.

May 11

4:14 p.m. Deputies arrested three teenagers on suspicion of shoplifting at a Palmer Drive business.

5:23 p.m. Deputies arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of drug possession on Coach Lane.

May 12

1:49 p.m. Deputies arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of trespassing after the suspect reportedly entered a Millbrae Road home without permission.

8:50 a.m. Deputies arrested a 43-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman on suspicion of drug possession on Coach Lane.

5:07 p.m. A battery was reported on Loon Court.

May 14

1:17 p.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Cambridge Road.

May 15

11:04 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Cambridge Road.

6:35 p.m. A person used pepper spray on a 26-year-old man on Knollwood Drive.

9:29 p.m. Counterfeit money was reportedly used at a Palmer Drive business.

May 16

2:04 a.m. A Meadow Lane resident reported that someone threw a rock through her home’s window.

5:03 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Country Club Drive.

10:44 a.m. Grand theft was reported on Chelsea Road.

1:23 p.m. Mail theft was reported on Fairway Drive.

1:28 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Gailey Circle.

1:31 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Bocana Road.

1:32 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Knollwood Drive.

May 17

1:28 p.m. A burglary was reported on Camerosa Circle.

6:17 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Waverly Drive.

10:34 p.m. Deputies arrested a 48-year-old woman on suspicion of public intoxication on Coach Lane.

May 18

8:44 p.m. Deputies arrested a 21-year-old woman on suspicion of drug paraphernalia possession on Green Valley Road.

May 19

8 a.m. A woman reported her wallet lost on Cambridge Road.

10:47 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Palmero Circle.

1 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Robin Lane.

May 20

12:44 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Coach Lane.

May 21

2:20 p.m. Deputies arrested a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of identity theft related charges after reportedly finding her in possession of identity theft materials on Cambridge Road.

May 22

4:39 a.m. Two masked suspects broke into a Cameron Park liquor store and stole cigarettes, cash and lottery scratchers.

6:54 a.m. Grand theft from a vehicle was reported on Cimmarron Road.

2:02 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Cameron Park Drive.

3:47 p.m. Items were reported stolen from an open garage on Woodleigh Lane. Stolen goods were later located by the victim at a second-hand store.

May 23

6:55 a.m. Vehicle vandalism was reported on Hopi Court.

May 24

5:27 a.m. An attempted burglary was reported at a Cimmarron Road apartment.

6:04 p.m. A battery was reported on Cameron Park Drive.

6:30 p.m. An attempted burglary was reported on Meadow Lane.

9:37 p.m. Deputies cited a 21-year-old man on suspicion of public intoxication on Palmer Drive.

May 25

12:03 a.m. Deputies arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of public intoxication on Coach Lane.

8:14 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Gailey Court.

10:57 a.m. A bicycle was reported stolen on Kimberly Road.

6:45 p.m. Grand theft via e-commerce was reported on Cameron Park Drive.

May 26

8 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Gailey Circle

12:43 p.m. Deputies cited an alleged shoplifter at a Coach Lane business.

May 27

9:34 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Palmer Drive at a recycling facility.

May 28

6:12 p.m. A burglary was reported in Plaza Goldorado.

May 29

1:39 a.m. Deputies arrested two women, ages 33 and 35, suspicion of drug possession on Cameron Park Drive.

11:28 a.m. A battery was reported on Berry Road.

May 30

6:23 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Garden Circle.

9:38 a.m. A burglary was reported on Coach Lane.

3:13 p.m. A battery was reported on Greenwood Lane.

7:22 p.m. Burglary from a storage container was reported on Bertella Road.

May 31

9:25 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Castana Drive.