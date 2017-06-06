The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:
May 1
7:49 a.m. Deputies arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of vehicle theft after finding a vehicle reported stolen on Green Valley Road.
May 2
8:47 a.m. Vehicle vandalism was reported on Coach Lane. Someone spray-painted graffiti on a vehicle.
May 3
8:30 a.m. Deputies arrested a 38-year-old woman on suspicion of tampering with vehicles and possession of burglary tools after confronting her on Cambridge Road.
4 p.m. A battery that allegedly occurred last year was reported on Cimmarron Road.
May 4
12:38 a.m. Deputies arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of public intoxication on Coach Lane.
7 a.m. A piece of water piping was reported stolen from Cimmarron Court property.
11:46 a.m. Burglary was reported on Rodeo Road.
1:55 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Ravenwood Lane.
2 p.m. Shoplifting was reported on Coach Lane.
May 5
4:44 a.m. Deputies cited a 38-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
11:06 a.m. A battery was reported on Knollwood Drive.
May 6
12:38 p.m. A vacant Oakwood Road home was burglarized.
10:50 p.m. A Crazy Horse Road resident reported that someone broke her vehicle’s windshield.
May 7
8:38 a.m. Deputies arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of burglarizing a Woody Creek Court residence.
1:08 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Bridgeport Drive.
May 8
7:34 a.m. Illegal dumping was reported on Cimmarron Road.
3:44 p.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Alhambra Drive.
May 9
7:37 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Mira Loma Drive.
8:08 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Verano Way.
11:50 a.m. Theft was reported on Alhambra Drive.
May 10
2:05 a.m. Deputies arrested an allegedly intoxicated 30-year-old man on Coach Lane.
11:05 p.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Coach Lane.
May 11
4:14 p.m. Deputies arrested three teenagers on suspicion of shoplifting at a Palmer Drive business.
5:23 p.m. Deputies arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of drug possession on Coach Lane.
May 12
1:49 p.m. Deputies arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of trespassing after the suspect reportedly entered a Millbrae Road home without permission.
8:50 a.m. Deputies arrested a 43-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman on suspicion of drug possession on Coach Lane.
5:07 p.m. A battery was reported on Loon Court.
May 14
1:17 p.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Cambridge Road.
May 15
11:04 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Cambridge Road.
6:35 p.m. A person used pepper spray on a 26-year-old man on Knollwood Drive.
9:29 p.m. Counterfeit money was reportedly used at a Palmer Drive business.
May 16
2:04 a.m. A Meadow Lane resident reported that someone threw a rock through her home’s window.
5:03 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Country Club Drive.
10:44 a.m. Grand theft was reported on Chelsea Road.
1:23 p.m. Mail theft was reported on Fairway Drive.
1:28 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Gailey Circle.
1:31 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Bocana Road.
1:32 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Knollwood Drive.
May 17
1:28 p.m. A burglary was reported on Camerosa Circle.
6:17 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Waverly Drive.
10:34 p.m. Deputies arrested a 48-year-old woman on suspicion of public intoxication on Coach Lane.
May 18
8:44 p.m. Deputies arrested a 21-year-old woman on suspicion of drug paraphernalia possession on Green Valley Road.
May 19
8 a.m. A woman reported her wallet lost on Cambridge Road.
10:47 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Palmero Circle.
1 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Robin Lane.
May 20
12:44 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Coach Lane.
May 21
2:20 p.m. Deputies arrested a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of identity theft related charges after reportedly finding her in possession of identity theft materials on Cambridge Road.
May 22
4:39 a.m. Two masked suspects broke into a Cameron Park liquor store and stole cigarettes, cash and lottery scratchers.
6:54 a.m. Grand theft from a vehicle was reported on Cimmarron Road.
2:02 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Cameron Park Drive.
3:47 p.m. Items were reported stolen from an open garage on Woodleigh Lane. Stolen goods were later located by the victim at a second-hand store.
May 23
6:55 a.m. Vehicle vandalism was reported on Hopi Court.
May 24
5:27 a.m. An attempted burglary was reported at a Cimmarron Road apartment.
6:04 p.m. A battery was reported on Cameron Park Drive.
6:30 p.m. An attempted burglary was reported on Meadow Lane.
9:37 p.m. Deputies cited a 21-year-old man on suspicion of public intoxication on Palmer Drive.
May 25
12:03 a.m. Deputies arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of public intoxication on Coach Lane.
8:14 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Gailey Court.
10:57 a.m. A bicycle was reported stolen on Kimberly Road.
6:45 p.m. Grand theft via e-commerce was reported on Cameron Park Drive.
May 26
8 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Gailey Circle
12:43 p.m. Deputies cited an alleged shoplifter at a Coach Lane business.
May 27
9:34 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Palmer Drive at a recycling facility.
May 28
6:12 p.m. A burglary was reported in Plaza Goldorado.
May 29
1:39 a.m. Deputies arrested two women, ages 33 and 35, suspicion of drug possession on Cameron Park Drive.
11:28 a.m. A battery was reported on Berry Road.
May 30
6:23 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Garden Circle.
9:38 a.m. A burglary was reported on Coach Lane.
3:13 p.m. A battery was reported on Greenwood Lane.
7:22 p.m. Burglary from a storage container was reported on Bertella Road.
May 31
9:25 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Castana Drive.
