EDH Crime Watch: Dec. 15-21

The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:

Dec. 15

7:15 a.m. Mail theft was reported on El Dorado Hills Boulevard.

1:30 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Serrano Parkway.

1:46 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Sheffield Drive.

2 p.m. A cell phone was reported stolen on Brisbane Circle but suspect insisted it was paid for.

3:37 p.m. A hunting knife was reported on Silva Valley Parkway.

Dec. 16

8:13 a.m. Package theft was reported on Copperwood Way.

1 p.m. A female suspect allegedly stole a metal box containing cash, jewelry and savings bonds from a Gardenia Circle home.

Dec. 17

11:57 a.m. Deputies arrested a 49-year-old woman on suspicion of theft from a Post Street business.

Dec. 19

12:23 p.m. A window was broken at a Royal Troon Place residence

12:51 p.m. A battery was reported on Valley View Parkway. The suspect has been identified as a 28-year-old man.

Dec. 20

8:46 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Perkins Court.

9 a.m. Mail theft was reported on Dianthus Lane.

11:21 a.m. Pipe fittings were reported stolen from a construction site on Avanti Drive.

Dec. 21

12:37 p.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Park Drive.

10:30 p.m. A speaker was reported stolen from a Warren Lane home.

