EDH Crime Watch: Dec. 22-28

The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:

Dec. 22

6:02 a.m. Two adult men reportedly got into a fight while working at a Hillsdale Circle warehouse. No one was arrested.

8:31 a.m. A burglary was reported on Shasta Circle.

10:31 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Merriam Lane.

Dec. 23

10:45 a.m. A Thalia Drive resident reported that someone shot BBs at his residence, breaking six windows.

Dec. 24

9:52 a.m. A residential burglary was reported on Ranken Place.

Dec. 25

10:44 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Peach Spruce Drive.

1:30 p.m. Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a storage shed at a Pamela Street construction site and stole several items.

Dec. 26

8:21 a.m. Deputies pulled over a vehicle on Salmon Falls Road and arrested the 62-year-old driver after he reportedly admitted to displaying false registration tabs.

8:35 p.m. Someone smashed a vehicle’s window on White Rock Road and stole a laptop.

9:55 p.m. Two vehicles were burglarized on Town Center Boulevard.

Dec. 27

7:50 a.m. An unidentified person was seen prowling near a home on Dunwood Drive.

8:31 a.m. A wallet was reported lost on Bass Lake Road.

9:38 a.m. Vandalism to a travel trailer was reported at a Golden Foothill Parkway storage facility.

Dec. 28

1:15 p.m. Mail theft was reported on Latham Lane.

2:18 p.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Valley View Parkway.

7:14 p.m. Mail theft was reported on Dorado Ridge Trail.

