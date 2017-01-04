EDH Crime Watch: Dec. 22-28
The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:
Dec. 22
6:02 a.m. Two adult men reportedly got into a fight while working at a Hillsdale Circle warehouse. No one was arrested.
8:31 a.m. A burglary was reported on Shasta Circle.
10:31 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Merriam Lane.
Dec. 23
10:45 a.m. A Thalia Drive resident reported that someone shot BBs at his residence, breaking six windows.
Dec. 24
9:52 a.m. A residential burglary was reported on Ranken Place.
Dec. 25
10:44 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Peach Spruce Drive.
1:30 p.m. Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a storage shed at a Pamela Street construction site and stole several items.
Dec. 26
8:21 a.m. Deputies pulled over a vehicle on Salmon Falls Road and arrested the 62-year-old driver after he reportedly admitted to displaying false registration tabs.
8:35 p.m. Someone smashed a vehicle’s window on White Rock Road and stole a laptop.
9:55 p.m. Two vehicles were burglarized on Town Center Boulevard.
Dec. 27
7:50 a.m. An unidentified person was seen prowling near a home on Dunwood Drive.
8:31 a.m. A wallet was reported lost on Bass Lake Road.
9:38 a.m. Vandalism to a travel trailer was reported at a Golden Foothill Parkway storage facility.
Dec. 28
1:15 p.m. Mail theft was reported on Latham Lane.
2:18 p.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Valley View Parkway.
7:14 p.m. Mail theft was reported on Dorado Ridge Trail.
