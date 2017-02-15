EDH Crime Watch: Feb. 2-8

The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:

Feb. 2

8:21 a.m. Deputies arrested a man on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle on Bass Lake Road.

9:34 a.m. Suspects forced entry into a Golden Foothills Parkway storage unit.

Feb. 3

6:42 a.m. Deputies arrested a 27-year-old woman on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance on Park Drive.

2:52 p.m. Theft from a trailer was reported on Highland Hills Drive.

Feb. 4

9:21 a.m. Possible mail theft and vandalism were reported on Ravenshoe Way.

10:51 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Brook Mar Drive.

Feb. 5

2:57 p.m. Deputies responded to a 911 hang-up on Warren Lane. Residents advised that assistance was not needed.

5:10 p.m. A woman reported that she caught two suspects stealing her purse on Brisbane Circle. When the victim confronted the suspects they allegedly attacked her.

5:35 p.m. A burglary was reported on Dianthus Lane.

Feb. 6

2:07 p.m. Vehicle vandalism was reported on Valley View Parkway.

8:59 p.m. Disorderly conduct was reported on Bass Lake Road.

Feb. 7

10:14 a.m. Vandalism was reported at a Harriman Court home. Someone damaged a window screen.

4:58 p.m. An El Dorado Hills resident reported that someone left what appeared to be a container of urine on his porch on two separate occasions. Street not listed in report.

Feb. 8

8:45 p.m. Deputies stopped a vehicle on Silva Valley Parkway and reportedly discovered the underage driver with alcohol.

Short URL: http://www.villagelife.com/?p=64594

This story falls on page "2"