EDH Crime Watch: Jan. 13-18

The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:

Jan. 13

12:09 p.m. A veterinarian reported that a pet dog was likely shot and injured on Screech Owl Court.

2:04 p.m. Vandalism was reported on El Dorado Hills Boulevard.

7:53 p.m. A suspicious subject was seen on Arches Avenue.

Jan. 15

9:07 a.m. Deputies arrested a 21-year-old woman on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and giving a false name to deputies on Francisco Drive.

Jan. 17

9:23 a.m. Deputies were alerted to a photo posted on social media of a 17-year-old boy holding a handgun on Brook Mar Drive.

Jan. 18

6:24 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Portobello Place.

7:45 a.m. Mail theft was reported on Terracina Drive.

7:52 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Aberdeen Lane.

7:55 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Crest Mar Circle.

7:58 a.m. Mail theft was reported on Danbury Circle.

Short URL: http://www.villagelife.com/?p=63788

This story falls on page "2"