EDH Crime Watch: Jan. 13-18
The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:
Jan. 13
12:09 p.m. A veterinarian reported that a pet dog was likely shot and injured on Screech Owl Court.
2:04 p.m. Vandalism was reported on El Dorado Hills Boulevard.
7:53 p.m. A suspicious subject was seen on Arches Avenue.
Jan. 15
9:07 a.m. Deputies arrested a 21-year-old woman on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and giving a false name to deputies on Francisco Drive.
Jan. 17
9:23 a.m. Deputies were alerted to a photo posted on social media of a 17-year-old boy holding a handgun on Brook Mar Drive.
Jan. 18
6:24 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Portobello Place.
7:45 a.m. Mail theft was reported on Terracina Drive.
7:52 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Aberdeen Lane.
7:55 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Crest Mar Circle.
7:58 a.m. Mail theft was reported on Danbury Circle.
