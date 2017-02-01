EDH Crime Watch: Jan. 19-25

The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:

Jan. 19

8:18 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Powers Drive.

12:39 p.m. Mail theft was reported on El Nido Court.

4:14 p.m. A wallet was reported stolen in El Dorado Hills Town Center after the victim accidentally left it in a bathroom.

Jan. 20

11:14 a.m. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old girl on suspicion of possession of marijuana on the Oak Ridge High School campus.

11:38 a.m. Deputies cited a 16-year-old girl on suspicion of battery after a fight between two teens on the Oak Ridge High School campus.

Jan. 21

11:05 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Smokey Mountain Circle. Suspect(s) smashed a window to gain access and stole jewelry.

Jan. 22

11:54 a.m. Two vehicles were reportedly burglarized while victims attended a church service on White Rock Road.

2:43 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Smokey Mountain Circle.

Jan. 23

9:09 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Redondo Drive.

12:39 p.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Iverness Place.

2:04 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Schooner Drive.

6:10 p.m. A wallet was reported lost in El Dorado Hills Town Center.

8:40 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Fairchild Drive. Suspect(s) smashed a window to gain access and stole a firearm and other items.

Jan. 24

7:59 a.m. A burglary was reported at a Hawks Flight Court construction yard. Suspect(s) forcibly entered the locked/fenced yard and stole a generator.

11:39 a.m. A residential burglary was reported on Trenton Way.

Jan. 25

9:32 a.m. Items were reported stolen from a Pamela Drive construction site.

Noon. A burglary was reported on Hillsdale Circle.

Short URL: http://www.villagelife.com/?p=63962

This story falls on page "2"