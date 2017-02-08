February 08, 2017 | Posted by

EDH Crime Watch: Jan. 26 through Feb. 1

The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:

Jan. 26
7:05 p.m. Possible mail theft was reported on Patterson Way.

Jan. 27
11:33 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Warwick Place.

8:32 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Penela Way.

Jan. 28
10:55 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Harvard Way.

4:58 p.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Salmon Falls Road. Suspects broke a window and stole a purse.

Jan. 30
3:21 a.m. Deputies arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of drug paraphernalia possession on Town Center Boulevard.

9:02 a.m. Deputies cited a 14-year-old boy who allegedly brought a knife onto a Windplay Drive school campus.

11:45 a.m. Shoplifting was reported at an El Dorado Hills Town Center business.

Jan. 31
11:04 a.m. Grand theft was reported on Monte Verde Drive.

7:47 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Valley View Parkway.

Feb. 1
9:44 p.m. A purse was stolen from a vehicle on Blackstone Parkway.

