EDH Crime Watch: June 1-6

The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:

June 1

1 p.m. Deputies documented that a registered sex offender in El Dorado Hills failed to update an address.

1:58 p.m. Deputies arrested a 22-year-old woman who allegedly stole items from an El Dorado Hills Town Center business where she worked.

June 2

8:45 a.m. Deputies cited a 14-year-old boy who allegedly brought a knife onto a Windplay Drive school campus.

3:01 p.m. An unidentified man allegedly stole items from a Post Street grocery store by hiding the goods in his briefcase.

4:01 p.m. A woman on Montrose Way reported that she was scammed out of $1,300.

4:30 p.m. Theft was reported on Keswick Drive.

7:26 p.m. Deputies arrested two juvenile females on suspicion of shoplifting from a Post Street business. The girls were released to their parents.

11 p.m. Deputies cited a 17-year-old boy for having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle on Woodrush Drive. The teen was released to his parents.

June 4

1 p.m. Deputies arrested a 19-year-old woman on suspicion of shoplifting from a Post Street grocery store.

June 5

6:45 a.m. A burglary was reported at a Serrano Parkway business.

9:50 a.m. Pool equipment was reported stolen from a Bonita Court home.

2:06 p.m. Theft was reported on Peggy Lane.

6:24 p.m. Deputies arrested a 19-year-old man who allegedly threatened deputies with a chair and attempted to pull out a knife during an altercation on Brook Mar Drive.

June 6

4 p.m. Vehicle burglary was reported on Shasta Circle.

4:36 p.m. An attempted bank robbery was reported in El Dorado Hills Town Center.

4:53 p.m. A bank robbery was reported on Park Drive.

9 p.m. Two vehicle burglaries were reported on Park Drive.