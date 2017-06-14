EDH Crime Watch: June 1-6

The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:
June 1
1 p.m. Deputies documented that a registered sex offender in El Dorado Hills failed to update an address.
1:58 p.m. Deputies arrested a 22-year-old woman who allegedly stole items from an El Dorado Hills Town Center business where she worked.
June 2
8:45 a.m. Deputies cited a 14-year-old boy who allegedly brought a knife onto a Windplay Drive school campus.
3:01 p.m. An unidentified man allegedly stole items from a Post Street grocery store by hiding the goods in his briefcase.
4:01 p.m. A woman on Montrose Way reported that she was scammed out of $1,300.
4:30 p.m. Theft was reported on Keswick Drive.
7:26 p.m. Deputies arrested two juvenile females on suspicion of shoplifting from a Post Street business. The girls were released to their parents.
11 p.m. Deputies cited a 17-year-old boy for having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle on Woodrush Drive. The teen was released to his parents.
June 4
1 p.m. Deputies arrested a 19-year-old woman on suspicion of shoplifting from a Post Street grocery store.
June 5
6:45 a.m. A burglary was reported at a Serrano Parkway business.
9:50 a.m. Pool equipment was reported stolen from a Bonita Court home.
2:06 p.m. Theft was reported on Peggy Lane.
6:24 p.m. Deputies arrested a 19-year-old man who allegedly threatened deputies with a chair and attempted to pull out a knife during an altercation on Brook Mar Drive.
June 6
4 p.m. Vehicle burglary was reported on Shasta Circle.
4:36 p.m. An attempted bank robbery was reported in El Dorado Hills Town Center.
4:53 p.m. A bank robbery was reported on Park Drive.
9 p.m. Two vehicle burglaries were reported on Park Drive.
