Crime Watch

EDH Crime Watch: March 16-22

By From page A2 | March 29, 2017

The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:

March 16
7:15 a.m. Mail theft was reported on Queen Elaine Court.

1:48 p.m. Mail theft was reported on Wilson Boulevard.

9:44 p.m. A battery was reported on Bianco Court.

March 17
3:40 a.m. Deputies arrested an 18-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man after reportedly finding drug paraphernalia and a billy club in their vehicle on Town Center Boulevard.

March 21
1:38 p.m. Deputies cited a man for allegedly trespassing on Valley View Parkway.

March 22
9:45 a.m. A burglary was reported on Fawn Creek Way.

1:19 p.m. Deputies recovered a lost debit card during the detention and search of a suspect on Town Center Boulevard.

Noel Stack

Story Archive
Leave a Comment

Discussion | No comments

  • Recent Posts

  • Recent Comments

  • Follow Us On Facebook

    Follow Us On Facebook

    • Special Publications »

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service (updated 4/30/2015) and Privacy Policy (updated 4/7/2015).
    Copyright (c) 2017 McNaughton Newspapers, Inc., a family-owned local media company that proudly publishes the Daily Republic, Mountain Democrat, Davis Enterprise, Village Life and other community-driven publications.