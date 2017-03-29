EDH Crime Watch: March 16-22

The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:

March 16

7:15 a.m. Mail theft was reported on Queen Elaine Court.

1:48 p.m. Mail theft was reported on Wilson Boulevard.

9:44 p.m. A battery was reported on Bianco Court.

March 17

3:40 a.m. Deputies arrested an 18-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man after reportedly finding drug paraphernalia and a billy club in their vehicle on Town Center Boulevard.

March 21

1:38 p.m. Deputies cited a man for allegedly trespassing on Valley View Parkway.

March 22

9:45 a.m. A burglary was reported on Fawn Creek Way.

1:19 p.m. Deputies recovered a lost debit card during the detention and search of a suspect on Town Center Boulevard.