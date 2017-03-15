March 15, 2017 | Posted by

EDH Crime Watch: March 2-8

The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:

March 2
1:12 p.m. Deputies cited a 22-year-old man on suspicion of multiple vehicle code violations after a traffic stop on Green Valley Road.

March 3
5:55 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Town Center Boulevard.

7:17 a.m. Deputies arrested a 62-year-old man on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia after reportedly finding the suspect asleep in a vehicle on Park Drive.

March 4
10:09 p.m. Deputies arrested a man on suspicion of public intoxication on Green Valley Road. While he was in custody the suspect allegedly spit on an officer.

11:36 p.m. Deputies cited a 38-year-old man for alleged possession of methamphetamine on El Dorado Hills Boulevard.

March 5
12:41 a.m. Deputies arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of being drunk in public on Mossview Place.

March 6
10:46 a.m. Deputies received confirmation that a suspect took a “bait box” left in a Ridgeview Drive mailbox sometime during the night.

11:01 a.m. An attempted burglary was reported on Platt Circle.

12:05 p.m. Suspect(s) broke into several vehicles parked on Latrobe Road. Stolen items were recovered on site.

March 7
9:26 a.m. Petty theft and forgery were reported on Sycamore Canyon Drive.

10:10 a.m. Mail theft was reported on El Dorado Hills Boulevard.

March 8
11:06 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Keswick Drive.

