EDH Crime Watch: May 4-10

The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:

May 4

9:30 a.m. Deputies arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of smoking marijuana in a public place on Latrobe Road.

9:43 p.m. A 12-year-old girl was taken to juvenile hall after she allegedly punched a hole in a door at her grandmother’s Valley View Parkway home.

May 5

2:30 a.m. Deputies arrested four teenage boys who allegedly tampered with vehicles on Coral Bells Drive and Aylssum Circle.

5:55 a.m. A suspect was reportedly found with stolen property on Wilson Boulevard.

May 6

5:30 p.m. Deputies arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of vandalism on Platt Circle.

May 7

7:49 a.m. Deputies responded to a report of someone trying to sell items from a vehicle and arrested two men, ages 32 and 38, on suspicion of vehicle theft.

12:45 p.m. Shoplifting was reported at a Post Street business.

May 8

11:36 a.m. Grand theft was reported at a Valley View Parkway home.

May 9

7:43 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Mission Canyon Drive.

8:11 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Aberdeen Lane.

May 10

7:45 a.m. A burglary was reported on Valley View Parkway. Suspect(s) forced entry into a home and stole items.