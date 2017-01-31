Development manager joins Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters of El Dorado County has named Valerie Piotrowski of El Dorado Hills as its new development manager.

Piotrowski was the director of foundations and community relations for the Salvation Army, Del Oro Division, and served in the administrations of former California governors George Deukmejian and Pete Wilson as a senior-level communications executive. She was an advertising manager and social editor of Comstock’s magazine for 10 years and has served as board chairman for a number of local nonprofit organizations, including the Sacramento SPCA and the National Latina Business Women Association, Sacramento Chapter.

“We are delighted to have Valerie on board,” said Brenda Frachiseur, executive director. “Her fundraising expertise and passion for our mission to provide children facing adversity with strong, positive adult role models to make a positive impact on their lives, will play a major role in moving us to the next level of increased programs and services.”

Frachiseur shared that 9,901 youth between the ages of 3 and 18 have been identified as being at risk in El Dorado County and in need of an adult mentor who can help instill confidence, self-respect, determination and a positive outlook for the future.

“Our goal is to have every one of these young lives enhanced,” added Frachiseur. “With increased funding we can move closer to meeting the needs of our region’s most valuable asset: our children.”

Piotrowski and husband John, a retired oncology executive, have lived in El Dorado Hills since 2008.

Big Brothers Big Sisters has served the youth of El Dorado County successfully since 1977. To learn more call (530) 626-1222.